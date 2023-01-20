‘Exquisite’ audio quality revealed in hands-on experience with new HomePod





One of the first hands-on experiences of the new 2nd Gen HomePod offered new details on the quality and performance of the latest smart speakers compared to the original HomePod launched in 2018.

TechRadar’s Lance Ulanoff had the chance to hear the new HomePod at Apple’s listening session for media members and shared his experience with the speakers.

According to Ulanoff, the new HomePod handles separation of vocals, instruments and tracks with “excellent” accuracy when listening to songs like Ingrid Michaelson’s “Everybody.” “What I quickly noticed was the excellent separation of her voice from her acoustic instruments, from her single HomePod 2. Tambourine, guitar and drum kit are clearly defined as distinct elements in the air. Okay, ”said Ulanov.

One of the challenges common speakers often face is that the audio can become distorted at higher volumes. Ulanov says his new HomePod offers “auditory clarity” without distortion, even when the volume is at 90 percent. According to Ulanoff, the new HomePod has a sensor built into its design that can measure the system’s internal temperature, which under ideal conditions can “power it up even more.”

Like the original HomePod, the new model has spatial awareness, but with better performance thanks to advanced computational audio and improved hardware like the S7 chip. With spatial audio, the new HomePod can deliver an immersive 360-degree listening experience, whether alone or in a stereo pair.

One of the interesting things about the new HomePod 2 is its spatial awareness. Listening to music from a single HomePod 2 device and then his HomePod 2 device in a stereo pair, I noticed that I often couldn’t hear the sound directly from the HomePod (thanks Spatial Audio!) . Some came from the left, some from the right, some from the middle (usually, but not always, vocals). But the most interesting sounds were the ones that seemed to wash over me. They bounced off the back wall (probably a foot away from the HomePod 2), then up and, guessing here, bounced from the wall to the ceiling to my ears.

Ulanov called the new HomePods stereo pair “impressive,” adding that some songs “felt like they were coming from behind and in front of me.” room. “Please note that his HomePods of the first generation cannot be used in stereo pairs with newer models, according to Apple.

Inside the new 2nd Gen HomePod

Visually, the new HomePod looks a lot like the original smart speaker, with a larger backlit touch interface and a slightly shorter design. Internally, the new model has two fewer tweeters and mics than the original HomePod, which was likely a cost-cutting decision. According to Ulanov, the tweeter and mic are “tilted upwards to avoid audio distortion from reflections off the surface the speaker rests on.”

Like the original HomePod, the new speaker can quickly analyze room layout and adjust audio accordingly in just 20 seconds thanks to a combination of four microphones and an S7 chip. A built-in accelerometer also detects movement, allowing the speaker to recalibrate its analysis of the room.

The new HomePod comes about two years after Apple discontinued the original smart speaker. His first-generation HomePod, with its high launch price of $349 and limited integration with third-party services, didn’t have the market success Apple wanted. We’ll have a closer look at the new HomePod when it opens up for media review in the days leading up to its launch on Friday, February 3rd.

