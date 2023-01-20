List of modernist homes in Los Angeles designed by John Lautner – DIRT





In 2002, John McIlwie and Bill Damaschke purchased the historic John Lautner-designed mansion high above Los Angeles. The couple had no intention of buying a modernist-style home — according to an article in The Wall Street Journal — but they did visit the striking cantilever structure and then the deed of what was then an almond-shaped fixer. Got it. -Upper similar to the one straight out of ‘The Jetsons’.

Now, the showbiz pair, longtime entertainment business manager McIlwee and Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Damaschke, have decided to sell their unique and updated Hollywood Hills home off Mullholland Drive. They demanded a whopping $16 million.

That’s about $15 million more than he paid actor-director Vincent Gallo for his role in the 1989 film Lethal Weapon 2. However, the two embarked on a major restoration of the building during their tenure, and Palm He worked with interior design firm Marmol Radziner, known for renovating Richard his Neutra’s Kauffman House in Springs, to make the most of what was possible. restored to its original state.

Built in the early 1960s for film composer and arranger Russell Garcia and his wife Gina, the aptly named ‘Garcia House’ is a two-story building with over 2,500 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and a comparable number of baths. Designed by interior designer Darren Brown.

Perched on a steep, wooded hillside lot that spans an acre, the dramatic home is distinguished by its signature parabolic roof, 50-foot walls of colorful stained-glass windows.Below Foot concrete caissons that lift the structure high above the canyon.

A large balcony and spacious spiral staircase are also part of the home’s charm. Designed by landscape architect John Sharpe, the hillside garden leads through winding paths lined with agaves, cacti and giant gum trees to a tacked oval pool. circa 2008, using Lautner’s original sketch.

A lava entrance leads to an interior decorated with original terrazzo floors. From there, a sunken living room reveals a massive stone fireplace, built-in banquettes, stained walnut cabinets, and glass walls. Other highlights include a media room and curved dining area topped by the home’s original custom chandelier, and an updated kitchen that retains the original sink and features new Dacor appliances. A staircase separates the living area from the main bedroom. The main bedroom has a master suite with a seating area overlooking the LA Basin.

According to The Wall Street Journal, McIlwee and Damaschke are selling to spend more time in New York, where they keep their Tribeca home. He also owns Gerald and Betty He Ford’s former Rancho He Mirage Getaway.

The list is held by AKG’s Weston Littlefield, Aaron Kirman and Dalton Gomez. Christie’s International Real Estate.

