Bungie Assures Players No Destiny 2 Characters Are Lost





Destiny 2 can take hundreds, if not thousands of hours, and the thought of losing a character due to a system error is terrifying. Over the past few days, several users on Reddit have reported this exact same scenario, detailing when and how it happened. Now, developer Bungie has shared a notice that the studio “confirms that no characters or progress has been accidentally lost through the system.”

One of the Reddit threads posted by user MasterCJ117 and amassed 2,000 upvotes and over 200 comments by the time it was published jumps into this situation. When the Dawn event launched last year, users logged on and found Warlock removed from the list of playable characters. They said their friend Hunter had a similar scenario a week later, but a quick reboot fixed it. I’m here.

Now Playing: Destiny 2: Lightfall | Neomna Environmental Trailer

Preserving your characters and progress is our number one priority. I’m pretty sure there are no lost characters or progress.

Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) January 18, 2023

A player posted on the Bungie forums on December 14 stating that no one but him could access his account. MasterCJ117 also shared a link to his Wasted on Destiny profile. There you will find slots for 839 hours of “deleted” characters (probably warlocks they lost).

Exactly one week ago, another user named CyanSolar reported in another thread that his Titan was missing when logging into Destiny 2. According to players, logging in resulted in a black screen with the message “Connecting to server.” After that, I moved to the character selection screen. The problem with that, though, was that I couldn’t pick a Titan.

Bungie stepped in and helped users take back their Titans. Bungie’s community her manager, Liana Ruppert, explained in a thread that this is a specific issue related to internal data that the studio cannot make public. “The team is confident that this is quarantined and does not pose a threat to other players,” Rupert wrote in a reply. We can’t do that, but we appreciate your understanding.”

Another theory from MasterCJ117 suggests that Stadia’s shutdown could have been related even if the users themselves didn’t use the service, but so far there have been no reports of the two cases being related. . Errors will undoubtedly occur from time to time, but at least players can be assured that there are no general issues that could randomly pose a threat to everyone’s characters.

