How waves of layoffs change power dynamics





Google CEO Sundar Pichai – In Friday's memo to employees, Alphabet, the parent company of Google,… announced plans to lay off about 12,000 people.

In a memo to employees on Friday, Google’s parent company Alphabet announced plans to lay off about 12,000 people. This decision will reduce the number of employees by approximately 6%. Downsizing is the biggest in search engine history. Staff reductions affect a cross-section of departments and locations. Recruiters and staff working in departments that do not align with the company’s core business are affected.

Similar to recent layoff announcements by high-profile companies such as Goldman Sachs, Amazon, Salesforce, Meta, and Microsoft, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said the current economic climate is incompatible with the current and previously aggressive We believe that hiring is a business decision.

Tech giants are mostly profitable, have strong balance sheets and are well capitalized. So it looks like there is more in the photo. After years of serving its employees, the tech company is now bowing to its shareholders.

Shifting power dynamics

From the middle of last year to today, there has been a flurry of layoffs announced by large companies. Recently, Microsoft announced his 10,000 job cuts, equivalent to almost 5% of its workforce. Amazon has announced it will cut 18,000 jobs. Previously, Meta cut his 11,000 positions, or his 13% of employees. Saas giant Salesforce laid off about 8,000 employees, which is his 10% of its total workforce. Twitter CEO Elon Musk kicked people out to cut costs because the social media platform was consuming $4 million of him a day.

There are other underreported reasons for layoffs. A new power dynamics shift has emerged. In light of changing economic conditions, employers now have more influence. With thousands of tech professionals on the job market, the supply and demand equation is changing.

Finding and hiring top talent was very difficult during the big resignations. To entice software engineers to switch jobs quickly, we had to offer a significant premium to the compensation package. With so many people looking for work, it is reasonable to conclude that salaries and total compensation will decline.

The tech giants are profitable and have war chests at their disposal, yet they continue to cut jobs. They seem to be veering towards catering to shareholders.

Over the past few years, tech companies have acquiesced to employee demands. Technical professionals were awarded high salaries, bonuses, and stock options. Complimentary catered meals, laundry, and other perks are available. Technicians can work remotely. Some secretly worked two jobs and had enough time to post TikTok videos about how much fun they had when they weren’t working in the office.

It’s worth noting that Alphabet shares rose more than 4% in Friday morning trading after the layoffs were announced. Stock prices tend to rise when people are let go. The reason is that investors celebrate corporate financial responsibility by tightening budgets and controlling expenses. A white-collar worker is one of the highest spenders in tech companies. It’s a shame when job cuts add value to the business and attract investors’ attention to buy more shares and drive prices higher.

Boss pushing people back to office

A layoff is a hard fastball that is thrown near the batter’s head. It acts as a scare tactic and a warning sign. Too many demands can put you on the list for the next layoff or even send you abroad. The United States does not have a talent monopoly, workers are almost everywhere, and they are paid less than workers in Silicon Valley.

Many bosses have never fully embraced a work-from-home culture. Now they finally feel they have the upper hand to order staff back to the office. They also continue to move positions to other countries around the world to save money.

Musk has pulled the curtain down to show Twitter is overhired. Headcount surged during the pandemic. Companies wanted to lock people in golden handcuffs from hoarding talent from their competitors and starting startups that could disrupt their business. Big Tech is not invincible as TikTok claims dominance. ChatGPT shows that new technology can shake even Google. If these companies really cared about money, other CEOs would cut salaries to save jobs for regular workers, like Tim Cook did.

Promoting Fiscal Responsibility and Shareholder Interest

British billionaire activist investor Christopher Horn has written to Alphabet, saying employees are being paid more than other tech giants, and that it will have to cut 187,000 employees. claimed to have

Employment grew out of control at 20% per year. According to Hohn, the company’s headcount is over-represented compared to previous hiring trends and not aligned with the needs of the company’s current environment. Similar to Musks’ vision for Twitter, the activist hedge fund his manager argues that search engines could operate more efficiently with significantly fewer highly paid professionals.

Mr. Horn said in the letter that the average salary of Alphabet employees last year was about $295,884, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The pay was nearly 70% higher for him than Microsoft paid its employees. Compared to the 20 largest US tech companies, Alphabet pays his employees 153% more than his competitors.

Google executives recently said they would curb spending and take a more disciplined approach to spending. The Wall Street Journal reported that Pichai has said he wants to boost productivity at the company by 20%, a move the tech giant plans to make to deal with macroeconomic uncertainty. This is the latest sign that

