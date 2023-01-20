iOS 16.3 for iPhone launches next week with these 4 new features





In a recent press release, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.3 will be rolling out next week. This software update is available for iPhone 8 and later and includes several new features, changes, and bug fixes.

Below, we summarize iOS 16.3’s larger features, including support for physical security keys as a two-factor authentication option for Apple ID accounts, and the global availability of Advanced Data Protection for enhanced iCloud encryption. .

Apple ID security key

iOS 16.3 enables the new Security Keys feature for Apple IDs, giving users the option to further protect their accounts with hardware security keys. When a user enables this feature, Security Keys enhances his two-factor authentication with Apple by requiring a physical security key as a second factor instead of a verification code from another Apple device. increase.

Apple has no plans to release its own hardware security key. This feature relies on third-party security keys available from brands such as Yubico, such as the YubiKey 5Ci, which has both Lightning and USB-C connectors for use with iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Advanced Data Protection (Worldwide)

Starting with iOS 16.3, Advanced Data Protection is available globally, with the option to enable end-to-end encryption for many additional iCloud data categories including Photos, Notes, Voice Memos, Messages Backup, Device Backup, and more. is provided to the user. The security feature was first released in the US with iOS 16.2 in December.

By default, Apple stores encryption keys for some iCloud data types on its servers, allowing users to recover data if they lose access to their Apple ID account. When a user enables Advanced Data Protection, the encryption keys are removed from Apple’s servers and stored only on the user’s device, so even if the iCloud servers were compromised, Apple, law enforcement, or other No one will be able to access your data.

To use this feature, all your users’ devices must be updated to software versions that support advanced data protection in their country. Outside the US, this includes iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS 13.2, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3.

black unity wallpaper

Apple recently commemorated Black History Month by releasing a new special edition Black Unity Sport Loop for Apple Watch Series 4 and later. Apple has also released a black Unity-themed iPhone wallpaper for the iOS 16.3 lock screen.

Available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, the $49 band features the word “Unity” woven into the fabric with red, green and black threads, which Apple says pays homage to the Pan-African flag. increase. The band can be ordered from Apple’s online store and will be available at select Apple Store locations starting Tuesday, January 24th.

2nd generation HomePod support

Apple recently introduced a second-generation HomePod with virtually the same design as the full-size HomePod, which was discontinued in March 2021, and iOS 16.3 will include software support for smart speakers.

The new HomePod features five tweeters and four microphones (two less than the original), an S7 chip for computational audio, a U1 chip for transferring music from your iPhone, and new temperature and humidity sensors. The speaker continues to revolve around Siri, with Matter support for controlling HomeKit and other smart home accessories.

The new HomePod is available for pre-order now at Apple’s online store for $299 and comes in White and Midnight color options. In-store availability and delivery to customers will begin on Friday, February 3 in the United States and select countries.

iOS 16.3 Release Notes

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– New Unity wallpaper celebrates black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month – Apple ID security key allows users to use a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign-in process on new devices – Support for HomePod (2nd Gen) – Emergency SOS Call allows you to press and hold the side button and volume up/down buttons to prevent inadvertent emergency calls. – Finger may not appear on Apple Pencil or Share Board – Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the lock screen – Horizontal lines may appear momentarily during iPhone 14 Pro Max startup – Fixes an issue with the Home lock screen widget not displaying – Accurately displays Home app status – Addresses an issue where Siri may not properly respond to music requests Address – Resolves issues with Siri requests in CarPlay Not understood correctly

