ISU Academic Head Advises Be Vigilant, Not Fearful As Education Adapts to ChatGPT

A new artificial intelligence program, Chat GPT, has caused educators to worry that their ability to write impressive long farm stories will entice students to use them to do homework or write research papers. I’m here.

Created by San Francisco-based AI developer OpenAI, Chat GPT can generate human-like responses to prompts in seconds.

Aondover Tarhule, president and vice president for academic affairs at Illinois State University, said the university has created a guide to help faculty better understand what is known about ChatGPT, but education is still technical. I said I’m aware of the possibilities and their pitfalls.

Every time something new happens for the first time there is some fear and anxiety and concern, and that is normal. We have many reasons (to be concerned), Tarhule said. My advice is to be vigilant. we have been here before. This requires vigilance, but no need to panic.

ISU Provost Aon Dover Tarfur

So far, Tarhule says faculty are discouraging students from using ChatGPT in class.

In an interview about WGLT’s Sound Ideas, Tarhule said he hoped students wouldn’t use it to answer questions.

Tarhule predicts that the majority of ISU students will not use ChatGPT to cheat. He said that previous generations of students used calculators, the Internet and Wikipedia as aids to their forbidden homework, so these temptations are not new.

Tarhule advised that instructors could reduce the risk of cheating by requiring more in-class exams and writing assignments.

Tarhule said he sees artificial intelligence one day becoming a positive force in the classroom as technology improves accuracy and educators adapt to its capabilities.

Tarhule likens AI programs to calculators and the Internet. [students] Stupid just means they are freed from that part of the job and can deploy their intelligence.

Tarhule remembers when he was doing his Ph.D. Students have to write computational code, but today’s students can build better on existing databases.ChatGPT is useful for students while maintaining academic integrity. It is an area that he believes exists.

Tarhule said technology could kill some jobs, but it could also create new technologies and industries.

Like all past technologies, AI is a useful tool that learns its possibilities and limitations, overcomes its disadvantages,” he said.

