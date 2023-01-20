Alphabet and Google layoff notices herald AI products amid Microsoft and OpenAI race





Two major pieces of news that have dropped in the last 24 hours, Google’s parent company Alphabet’s layoffs, and Netflix’s co-CEO stepping down from his role today’s data sheet are evenly split between announcements.

First, let’s dive into Alphabet’s CEO Sundar Pichais’ letter announcing that the company is cutting about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its global workforce.

Many of Pichai’s messages are now boilerplate for the tech industry. The company has been hiring too aggressively over the past few years and expected rapid growth to continue after the pandemic. Then the economy turned around and bloodshed was needed. Affected employees will be offered a generous severance package. The CEO is responsible for any misreadings. The company’s management is looking forward to the future.

The past two years have seen dramatic growth, Pichai writes. To keep pace with that growth, we have adapted for economic realities that differ from those we are currently facing.

But if you read Pichais mea culpa a little deeper, there is a clear question weighing heavily on his mind. Advances in Microsoft AI.

Much of the 577-word message is trivial, but Pichai emphasizes the company’s AI ambitions on two occasions. Early in the memo, Pichai said he’s confident in the huge opportunity that lies ahead of us, notably referring to his early investments in AI. Pichai then hints at an impending AI-related leap across a series of services.

Pichar writes that transforming the company to be AI-first a few years ago was a breakthrough for our business and the industry at large. Thanks to these early investments, Google’s products are better than ever. We were also ready to share an all-new experience for users, developers, and businesses. We have a huge opportunity in front of us to use AI across our products, and we are ready to tackle it boldly and responsibly.

The comment suggests that the company is acutely aware of whispers that it moved too cautiously on the AI ​​frontier. Because Microsoft has a lot of buzz about integrating machine learning technology into a fascinating machine learning technology. For more evidence, see Friday’s New York Times report in which Alphabet executives called founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to consider their AI product strategy.

Google’s slower, steady approach may win the AI ​​race. For now, Pichai clearly wants employees and investors to know that Microsoft will soon be strangled by a giant rival.

Give Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings this: The man had a vision.

In 2002, when asked about his motivations for running what was then a DVD-by-mail company, Hastings told Wired: producer and studio.

Needless to say, mission accomplished.

Hastings announced Thursday that he has moved from co-CEO to executive chairman, acting as a bridge between management and the board. Hell is also focusing more on improving Netflix’s stock price and working on his philanthropic endeavors.

The founder and CEO transformed the global entertainment landscape while delivering on the two values ​​he holds most dear: innovation and flexibility.

The latter principle has worked particularly well for Netflix in recent months. That’s because Hastings has given up an ad-supported layer and recanted his longtime aversion to cracking down on password sharing. Both shifts will allow Netflix to generate near-term revenue growth and emerge from the streaming wars on a solid footing. Netflix’s stock rose 7% in midday trading on Friday after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings were released, showing better-than-expected subscriber growth.

For co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, who were named as Hastings’ successors on Thursday, the challenge will be to build on Hastings’ legacy of innovation.

As it stands, Netflix is ​​more focused on evolution than revolution, trying to squeeze more out of its core streaming business (a mobile gaming venture is underway, but early results have been mixed at best). ). Netflix isn’t a particularly diverse business compared to the biggest big tech giants, and the company hasn’t invested heavily in cutting-edge technologies like virtual reality and generative AI.

Given the uncertain market for the metaverse, VR headsets, and other ambitious tech, this approach seems prudent for the time being. However, sooner or later, Netflix will have to make another major turn, this time without Hastings’ vision leading the way.

Genesis, Chapter 11. Cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, joining a list of digital asset companies in decline due to the fall in token prices and the fallout of FTX. The lending arm of billionaire Barry Silberts Digital Currency Group said in its bankruptcy filing that he owes at least $3.4 billion to more than 100,000 creditors. The move comes two months after Genesis suspended withdrawals, largely due to heavy losses from the collapse of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and FTX-affiliated trading firm Alameda Research. .

Obsessed with Beijing. FBI Director Christopher Wray told a Davos audience on Thursday that he was deeply concerned that the Chinese government was weaponizing AI technology against its critics in the United States and the Republic, according to the Associated Press. Wray warned that China could use its AI capabilities to expand its hacking campaign, steal more intellectual property, and further suppress dissidents. While U.S. counterintelligence officials have shared similar concerns in recent years, Chinese leaders have dismissed the accusations as stoking fear in the United States.

I keep it with my family. Texas Instruments announced Thursday that longtime CEO Rich Templeton will step down in his April, and that chief operating officer Haviv Ilan will succeed him, he reported to CNBC. Mr. Templeton has led the chipmaker since 2004, and Mr. Iran has been an executive at the company since 1999. He will be responsible for spearheading major investments to build capacity amid sluggish chip demand.

Unsecured career? T-Mobile revealed Thursday that hackers stole the data of his 37 million customer accounts earlier this month, but the breach does not appear to include consumer financial data, Bloomberg reports. rice field. The wireless provider said hackers gained access to customer names, billing addresses, phone numbers, and other nonpayment-related data. It said it found it, stopped it within a day, and reported the violation to law enforcement.

Well in the metaverse. Many of the great leaps in technology originate from his two sectors of porn and games. But the latter industry has been surprisingly overwhelmed by some of the hottest technologies in development, The Washington Post reported Thursday. This year’s State of the Game Industry report is a widely respected annual survey of 2,300 game developers who have invested billions of dollars in helping companies build metaverse and blockchain-related technologies. I found that I was little excited about spending Interestingly, those who were optimistic about the Metaverse were more likely to say that Epic Games was not in the best position for the Metaverse to pioneer this space.

Epic Games Fortnite is the most likely candidate for metaverse ambitions, according to 14% of respondents. Meta and Minecraft received 7% of the vote each. Roblox got less votes than him with 5%. But despite these mild votes of confidence, 45% of respondents believe the metaverse concept will never live up to its promise.

One of the anonymous respondents indicated that their responses represented a common view among developers, explaining their skepticism: The people trying to sell it don’t know what it is, and neither does the consumer. Remember what happened in cloud gaming 10 years ago and is still happening today?

stabbed by a sting. Note to Microsoft Executives: Every move in Davos is monitored by employees. The tech giant, which announced Wednesday it was laying off his 5% of its workforce, came under fire after The Wall Street Journal reported this week that it hosted a small private event at Swiss Confab featuring music icon Sting. It has been. It’s unclear if Microsoft paid Sting for an appearance, but according to his booking agency, The Police frontman is billing him more than $500,000 for his private gigs. The synchronicity of common workers clearing cubicles and high-paid executives fainting because of Sting understandably led to rants from workers about bad optics.

