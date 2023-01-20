Troubleshooting the most common problems in Windows 11





Problems in Windows 11 slow down user productivity, so Windows administrators need to find a quick and effective way to troubleshoot Windows 11 desktops.

But what should administrators do if their organization has recently migrated to Windows 11 and they don’t have enough inside knowledge on how to troubleshoot the specific issues their users are experiencing?

In this situation, your best option for troubleshooting Windows 11 is to take a problem-agnostic approach to the troubleshooting process. As a desktop administrator, we have a set of troubleshooting steps for almost any Windows 11 issue. These steps may not fix all possible problems, but they tend to fix many Windows 11 problems.

Step 1. Run Windows Update

The first step is to run Windows Update. In recent years, Windows Update has gained a reputation as a tool for applying security patches to Windows systems. Windows Update certainly addresses security issues, but that’s not its only purpose. Microsoft frequently releases bug fixes that can be applied using this utility. There is a good chance that applying all available updates will fix the issue.

To check for available updates,[設定]Click.[設定]When the screen appears,[Windows Update]Select the tab (Figure 1). Finally, click the Download Now button.

Figure 1. Showing a fully up-to-date Windows 11 system[Windows Update]Tab Step 2. Make sure your PC has enough storage space

If running Windows Update does not resolve the issue, the next step is to ensure that your PC has enough disk space. Previously, Windows was unable to install updates if the machine ran out of disk space. Recently, however, Microsoft started reserving disk space specifically for use by Windows Update. So even if you can install the update without any issues, your Windows 11 PC may be running out of storage.

Luckily, you can easily check your available disk space. To do this, open File Explorer and click[この PC]Click. Windows will display the available disk space on your system’s C: drive (Fig. 2).

Figure 2. The amount of disk storage available on Windows 11 desktops (104 GB in this case) is[PC]displayed in the menu.

There are no hard and fast rules about how much free disk space Windows 11 needs to function properly. Usually you need at least a few gigabytes of free disk space. If you don’t have at least 10 GB of free space on your PC, it may be worth freeing up some extra disk space.

The easiest way to do this is to right-click the C: drive and select[プロパティ]It’s about choosing options. This will bring up the disk properties.surely[全般]Select a tab, then[ディスク クリーンアップ]Click the button. This will[ディスク クリーンアップ]A window will appear (Figure 3).

Figure 3. Disk Cleanup utility for C: drive. Free up disk storage by identifying files and folders you may no longer need in Windows 11.

This screen shows how much space can be reclaimed by deleting various types of unnecessary files. The interface also allows you to delete these files with a single click instead of manually deleting each file and folder.

Step 3. Run System File Checker

The next thing to do if the problem persists is to run System File Checker. This is a command line tool that verifies the integrity of all Windows system files. If one or more system files are corrupted, or if some files have the wrong version, Windows can cause various problems.

To run System File Checker,[スタート]button, then[すべてのアプリ]Click the button. next,[Windows ツール]Click. When the Windows Tools screen opens, right-click the Command Prompt icon and from the shortcut menu select[管理者として実行]Select an option. This will open an elevated Command Prompt window. You can run System File Checker by typing the following command:

SFC /Scan Now

If any issues are found, System File Checker will display and fix the compromised files (Figure 4).

Figure 4. System File Checker shows perfect results no important files missing from Windows 11 desktop Step 4. Run the troubleshooter

If nothing you have done so far has resolved the issue, you should run the troubleshooter. Windows 11 includes a number of built-in troubleshooters that can automatically fix various system issues.

To access the Windows troubleshooter,[設定]Click the icon.[設定]When the page opens[システム]Select a tab. next,[トラブルシューティング]Scroll through the list of options until you find your option.[トラブルシューティング]Click[トラブルシューティング]Open the page.That page lists some basic Windows troubleshooting options, but I usually ignore these options and instead use[その他のトラブルシューティング]We recommend that you click This brings up a screen with a long list of automated troubleshooters (Figure 5).

Figure 5. List of native automated troubleshooters that can search for specific issues within Windows 11

At this point, you should scroll through the list of troubleshooters to find the one that most closely matches the issue you’re having with your PC.If you find a troubleshooting tool that seems appropriate, act on it[実行]Click the button. This will launch the troubleshooter. Each troubleshooter works a little differently, but typically the troubleshooter uses a wizard-style interface to guide you through a mostly automated diagnostic and repair process.

Step 5. Rollback the system

If the Windows troubleshooter doesn’t fix the problem, you may want to roll back your entire system to an earlier point in time. This option works well, but is only available if system protection is already enabled.

To check if system protection is turned on,[スタート]Right-click the button and[システム]Click.[システム]When the window appears,[システムの詳細設定]Click. This will[システムのプロパティ]A sheet will open.[システム保護]select the tab[システム保護]But[オン](Figure 6). It’s off by default, so someone had to switch this on purpose.

Figure 6. System protection features showing that the rollback feature is turned off and cannot be used

[システムの保護]near the top of the window in the tab[システムの復元]I have a button. This button is grayed out in Figure 6 because system protection is currently disabled. However, if system protection is enabled and at least one restore point exists,[システムの復元]You can use the button to revert the system to a previous point in time. Of course, this restore point should be from a time when your PC was working fine. The System Restore feature is not intended to act as a true backup replacement, but it does provide the ability to perform a Windows 11 point-in-time recovery.

Step 6. Completely reset your PC

The last option you can use to fix the problem is to reset your PC. This option is successful most of the time, but it is destructive and should be used as a last resort. After resetting your PC, your PC will reinstall Windows 11 from scratch. At the very least, this means all applications will need to be reinstalled. This action may also erase data from your PC. Therefore, you should always back up your data before resetting your PC.

To reset Windows 11,[設定]Click[システム]Select a tab. here,[回復]Click the option[PC のリセット]Click the button.

[PC のリセット]After clicking the button, a screen will appear asking if you want to keep your files and lose everything else, or completely remove everything from your PC.

