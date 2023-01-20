These companies announced the biggest layoffs in 2023





Google’s parent company Alphabet has announced it will cut 12,000 jobs amid layoffs in some sectors of the U.S. job market, most notably in technology, retail and finance.

The layoffs are the largest in the company’s history, accounting for 6% of the company’s global headcount, and Google made a financial decision to defer some employees’ January bonuses to be paid out later in the year. It is a result of what you have done. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai released a memo on Friday via the company’s website, citing poor hiring decisions over the past two years aimed at “aligning it with a period of dramatic growth.” shared. “To match and facilitate that growth, we have adopted for an economic reality different from the one we are currently facing,” he said.

In his memo, domestic workers are entitled to a severance package equivalent to 16 weeks of salary, plus an additional two weeks of reduced salary for each year worked, and six months of medical and immigration assistance. was added. On the other hand, non-US employees will be supported “according to local practices.”

Alphabet’s announcement builds on a record 6% increase in overall U.S. job cuts in 2022, pushing the company amid a growing number of tech giants, including Amazon, Microsoft and Meta, who have resorted to layoffs. positioning. Boom for sustained growth. This resulted in more than 154,843 job cuts by tech companies last year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that tracks job cuts across the industry. So far, an additional 38,815 employees will be laid off by tech companies in 2023.

“Tech companies surged in employment in 2020 and 2021, driven by low interest rates and demand for tech products while people stayed home amid the pandemic,” produced by Layoffs.fyi author Roger Lee told TIME. “We are in a completely opposite environment, so these same tech companies are laying off workers to undo the over-hiring of the past few years.”

John Van Leenen, a professor at the Ronald Course School at the London School of Economics, has reiterated that the “general economic situation” is one of the main drivers behind large layoffs. I’m here.

“With Ukraine and the rest of the world going to war, or going into recession, their businesses are digging trenches as demand dwindles and the belt tightens,” he says. “Part of this is just a general reflection of what is happening in economic conditions around the world.”

Van Reenen said all tech stocks “took a big hit” last year and the mass layoffs reflect companies’ attempts to make up for it.

The tech industry remains the hardest hit, Lee said, but other industries have also announced large-scale job cuts. Below are some of the biggest employee layoffs to occur in 2023 to date.

microsoft

On Wednesday, Microsoft announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs. This represents approximately 4.5% of our 220,000 global workforce. Software company chief executive Satya Nadella writes in her blog post that the $1.78 trillion software giant with a market value of hers has been hit by the global economic downturn. .

Amazon

In early January, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy revealed that the company was cutting 18,000 jobs, including layoffs in November. The cut is less than his 1% of the global workforce, but equates to about 6% of corporate employment. The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal reported that the big cuts were first proposed in November, when the company estimated it would remove 10,000 posts.

According to the New York Times, an unnamed source in Amazon’s human resources department said the number of layoffs is fluid and could change once business plans are finalized. Boosted by the success of the pandemic, the company’s global workforce surged from 798,000 in the final quarter of 2019 to 1.6 million by the end of 2021.

Salesforce

Salesforce announced plans in early January to lay off 10% of its 80,000 employees, or about 8,000. “The environment remains challenging and our customers are taking a more cautious approach to purchasing decisions,” Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said in a memo to employees. is the owner and co-chair of his TIME.)

Vimeo

American video hosting platform Vimeo also began a series of layoffs earlier this year. In a memo to staff later shared online, Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud said the layoffs were recorded as 1,219 employees in its annual regulatory filing for December 2021. , said it affects 11% of Vimeo employees across departments such as sales and research and development.

In November 2022, Vimeo reported Q3 revenue of $108.1 million and nearly 1.6 million paying subscribers. Sud said the decision “is the right thing for Vimeo to do in order to operate with the necessary discipline in an uncertain economic environment and become a more focused and successful company.” said.

goldman sachs

Outside of technology, Goldman Sachs said Tuesday it will spend $275 million on 3,200 job cuts announced in January. The bank’s chief executive, David Solomon, said he “deeply sympathizes with the individuals affected by these cuts”, saying they were “extremely dedicated and talented individuals”. The news marked the bank’s biggest staff cuts since the 2008 financial crisis, which recorded the same number of layoffs.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond has been particularly hit by the recession as it looks for buyers and lenders to avoid bankruptcy. Aiming to cut costs from lower sales, the retailer said Wednesday it will cut another $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of job cuts. The company’s stock has fallen more than 72% in the past 12 months.

In the three months ended November 26, sales declined 33% to $1.26 billion from $1.88 billion a year earlier. In addition, sales recorded in stores that have existed for at least a year have fallen by 32%. The company had previously announced that it would close its 150-story building in September and cut its workforce by 20% to cut costs.

black rock

BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, has cut 500 jobs globally as a result of a $91 million restructuring at the end of 2022. Last year’s full-year earnings were down 8% to $17.9 billion, and earnings per share were down 16%. $8.93 for 1 year. The company’s stock price also fell the most since the 2008 financial crisis.

BlackRock had 19,900 employees as of Sept. 30, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and fewer than 3 percent of its employees are affected by the layoffs, according to Reuters.

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

Reuters reported on Jan. 13 that Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N) plans to cut about 3% of its workforce over the next year. About 1,500 jobs will be cut from the bank’s reported total headcount of 51,700 at the end of 2022. The announcement sent the company’s share price up 2.4% at the time as high interest rates and inflation continue to rock the financial services industry.

coin base

Meanwhile, 950 employees have lost their jobs at Coinbase, according to a Jan. 10 announcement by the cryptocurrency exchange platform. This makes up his 20% of the company’s workforce as it aims to reduce operating costs by 25%. This is his second layoff for Coinbase, which laid off his 18% of its workforce in June.

Will these layoffs last long term?

Despite the alarming rise in job losses across these sectors, Van Reenen hopes it will be temporary. “The U.S. economy has been very resilient compared to expectations. The labor market has held up reasonably well and inflation is declining much faster in the U.S. than in Europe,” he says.

However, he said stability remains uncertain due to global factors, citing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and China’s impact on supply chains, particularly as the country faces rising COVID-19 cases and drug shortages. Because we are fighting a shortage of

Regarding the blow to technology, Van Reenen said the long-term outlook is “as the global economy as a whole becomes more high-tech and uses more AI, so the long-term prospects for companies like Alphabet are bleak. is optimistic, but in the short term there will be problems along the way.”

Correction, Jan 20

The original version of this article incorrectly mentioned some of the Amazon employees who were laid off. He was less than 1%, not 5%, of the global workforce.

