Pregnant woman says Apple Watch alerts saved her life

The mother and baby could have died, but an unlikely source warned them of the danger.

A pregnant woman rushed to the hospital after her smartwatch kept warning her that something was wrong.

“I really thought I was going to die. There were so many doctors at the hospital,” said her mother, Jessie Kelly.

Kelly is now ringing alarm bells about how her Apple Watch saved her life and that of her newborn baby girl.

“I was lying in bed feeling sick. I was. “I thought it was really weird to tell me that my heart rate was over 120 beats per minute.”

The California mom still had weeks until her due date.

At that time, she rushed to the hospital. It turned out that she had a complication called placental abruption that caused her blood pressure to drop and she was bleeding.

Three hours later, I gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

