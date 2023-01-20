Comparison of Google Pixel Watch and Apple Watch Series 8





After years of toil, they’ve finally released a Pixel-branded smartwatch not coming from Google but designed to take on the best smartwatches and fitness trackers on the market. The Pixel Watch gave pretty positive reviews thanks to its tight Fitbit integration, beautiful design, and excellent Wear OS 3 experience.

But can the $399 Apple Watch Series 8 match the selection of the best smartwatches you can buy? One of the best Apple Watch ever with battery life.

Let’s see how these two watches compete.

compatibility

android

iOS

display options

41 mm

45mm, 41mm

weight

1.26 oz

1.36 to 1.49 oz

water resistant

50 meters

50 meters

Battery life (rated)

24hours

18 hours

Key health and safety features

Full Fitbit integration, optical heart rate sensor, blood oxygen sensor

Blood Oxygen, ECG, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Crash Detection

color option

Champagne gold, matte black, polished silver

Midnight, Starlight, Silver, Red (Aluminum); Graphite, Silver, Gold (Stainless Steel)

Price $350 $399

Max Buondonno/CNN

Side by side, the Pixel Watch is definitely the more attractive watch. While its simple pebble-like aesthetic looks sleek and elegant, the Apple Watch Series 8 looks like the same curved rectangle we’ve been staring at since 2015. Not a bad design by any means. But Google clearly beats it on the looks side.

Pixel Watch comes in three colors: Matte Black, Polished Silver, and Champagne Gold. Apple Watch Series 8 ships in Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Product Red, as well as stainless steel finishes like Graphite, Space Black, and Gold. All of these colors and finishes look great in their own way, so no matter which watch you choose, you’ll definitely find one that fits your style.

Where the Apple Watch excels is in the size department. The Series 8 comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes, while the Pixel Watch comes in roughly the same size as the 41mm Apple Watch. If you prefer a bigger watch with a bigger screen, you won’t find it on the Pixel Watch.

Oh, and that’s another thing that the Apple Watch’s screen is much larger than the Pixel Watch’s. It’s just a quantity.

We’re not just talking about the 1.9-inch panel on the 45mm model, but even the 1.7-inch display on the 41mm model is smaller than the Pixel Watch’s 1.2-inch screen. It’s a significant downgrade in terms of usable screen real estate. This is disappointing considering the watch is already small compared to mobile phones.

Also, the Pixel Watch has a huge bezel around the display that makes it feel dated. This may not be a big deal to some, but coming from an Apple Watch with some of the slimmest bezels on the smartwatch market, it definitely bugged me when I reviewed it. I let

Differences aside, there are some similarities between the Pixel Watch and the Apple Watch Series 8. Each has a digital crown and side buttons, a bundled silicone strap, and almost identical band locking mechanisms. Speaking of bands, the Pixel Watch just came out, so there are a lot more options for the Apple Watch, but some solid third-party options are starting to pop up.

Additionally, both watches are water-resistant to 5 ATM and can withstand being submerged in water to a depth of 50 meters for 30 minutes. Either of these watches is fine if you plan to track water sports.

TL;DR: If you want looks, the Pixel Watch is for you. However, if you want versatility and a larger screen, the Apple Watch Series 8 will better meet your needs.

Max Buondonno/CNN

Many would argue that the Apple Watch Series 8 is a better fitness tracker than the Pixel Watch. On paper, it’s correct. It has all the usual health tracking tools you’d expect from a modern smartwatch (heart rate, blood oxygen, electricity and ECG recording, etc.), along with a new skin temperature sensor and better ovulation tracking. Plus, it’s one of the best watches for sleep tracking thanks to its ability to deeply analyze your sleep patterns and track temperature changes during the night. Additionally, the experience of using the watch app to record workouts and other fitness data is great.

But the Pixel Watch isn’t far behind. In fact, it’s almost neck to neck, at least in terms of the overall experience. Heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitoring, ECG support, sleep tracking and almost everything except the temperature sensor is available. What makes the Pixel Watch unique compared to the Apple Watch is its tight integration with Fitbit. Fitbit is a fitness tracking experience that has one of the most passionate fan bases in the tech world.

Max Buondonno/CNN

There’s a custom, Google-powered Fitbit app for Pixel Watch that works with the standard Fitbit app for Android, jam-packed with all the workout and tracking tools you need. Free monthly included) to get mindfulness tips, a breakdown of your stress management score, and more. All of this data syncs with your Fitbit account, so if you’ve used Fitbit products before, you’ll feel right at home.

The Fitbit brand lives on thanks to the Pixel Watch. If you miss the days of opening the Fitbit app to check your steps and heart rate, you’ll love what Google’s watch has to offer.

TL;DR: When it comes to fitness tracking, the Apple Watch Series 8 is technically superior and the experience is top-notch. But if you want something different and miss your Fitbit days, the Pixel Watch is for you.

Apple Watch Series 8 wins on performance and battery life

Max Buondonno/CNN

The Pixel Watch can handle everyday tasks relatively well, but the Apple Watch Series 8 simply outperforms when it comes to performance and battery life.

The Series 8’s S8 processor is significantly more powerful than the Exynos 9110 in the Pixel Watch. Apps launch faster, notifications are more responsive to swipes, and watch face changes are more responsive on Apple watches. Despite having less RAM than the Pixel Watch (1GB vs. 2GB), flipping through modern apps is also faster on the Series 8.

When fully charged, the Series 8 lasts much longer than the Pixel Watch. Google claims the watch can last up to 24 hours, but in my experience it only lasts 14 or 15 hours, even after disabling always-on display and cellular data. My Apple Watch, on the other hand, easily lasts 16-17 hours a day with about 20-30% remaining in the tank. This matches Apple’s 18 hours of stamina.

If your Pixel Watch wins anywhere in this category, it’s charging. The Series 8 can take 1.5 to 2 hours to charge after it dies, while the Pixel Watch only takes about 80 minutes.

TL;DR: If you want all-day comfort on your smartwatch, buy the Apple Watch Series 8.

Max Buondonno/CNN

With Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4, Google is finally turning its attention to Wear OS again. Since then, the company has had time to develop something that can compete with Apple’s wearOS, and the Pixel Watch is perfect proof of that.

On the Pixel Watch, Wear OS 3 feels like the final operating system. The watch face is versatile and easy to read, and Google’s Quick Tiles interface is perfect for instant access to data like steps and weather. Notifications are easy to manage and many third party applications are available from the Play Store. Beyond spotty performance, Wear OS finally feels like something you can count on to get you through the day.

Of course, wearOS 9 on Apple Watch Series 8 is still the best operating system on a smartwatch. Not only is it smoother than Wear OS, but the app selection is higher quality and more responsive, and he finds the UI easier to use, especially for first-time smartwatch buyers.

Still, it’s nice to see Google’s new (admittedly belated) dedication to Wear OS pay off in a way that can be compared to wearOS without bashing. It’s progress.

TL;DR: Apple still has a great operating system with wearOS, but the Pixel Watch to Wear OS 3 is a much closer runner-up than expected.

Max Buondonno/CNN

Yes folks, even if this guide was helpful enough to help you decide which watch is right for you, in the end what you buy will be based on the phone you’re using. It does not include iOS support and the Apple Watch Series 8 cannot be paired with Android. I hate to be cut and dry about it, but it’s true.

Of course, you can buy a new phone to match the watch you want, but unless you’re ready to upgrade (or have a hole in your pocket for cash), it doesn’t make much sense to do so. is not. Do it with a simple smartwatch.

TL;DR: Pixel Watch only supports Android and Apple Watch Series 8 works only with iOS. If you’re planning on buying one of these watches, check which phone is currently in your pocket.

Compared to the Apple Watch Series 8, the Pixel Watch does surprisingly well. Is this the world’s most powerful smartwatch? Will it last as long as a fully charged Apple Watch? But is it exciting to glimpse the future of Wear OS? Absolutely.

For some people, that’s enough. But for everyone else looking for a reliable, long-lasting, and powerful smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a great option overall.

