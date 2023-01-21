Like Eating One of Mario’s Magic Mushrooms: California’s New Super Nintendo World | Architecture





A chubby red toadstool glides back and forth over a mountain ledge, and a spinning column of gold coins levitates nearby, hovering above a column of brick blocks. Turtles tortoise over the surrounding cliffs, and towers of large, frowning, angry brown masses tumble up and down another steep ledge like sentries patrolling the valley below. . Elsewhere, giant red plants snap their hungry jaws at passers-by, and serrated stone blocks are slammed! The castle towers over and provides a terrifying backdrop to the trippy scene.

Welcome to Super Nintendo World. This is the closest you can get to experiencing the effects of jumping headfirst inside a video game and swallowing one of Mario’s magic mushrooms. The newest attraction to open at Universal Studios Hollywood. This sprawling California theme park began more than a century ago as a modest studio backlot tour on a former poultry farm.

German-born film producer Karl Laemmle welcomed visitors to his film city for the first time in 1915, 40 years before Disneyland was founded. Marvel at the million dollar filmmaking paradise. Native his American who lived in a teepee on the property and starred in cowboy movies. For a 25-cent admission fee, visitors can watch westerns being shot, stunt his show, watch a simulated flash flood, and enjoy his 5-cent chicken lunchbox. is ready.

Tunnel vision at the warp pipe entrance to Super Famicom World.Photo: Oliver Wainwright

A century later, the stunt show and flood simulator remain in power-up form, but the surrounding park has changed beyond recognition. The Universal Complex now boasts more than 400 acres, three-quarters of which he still devotes to film studios, but that percentage continues to shrink. The theme park is slowly eating into the studio’s soundstage, making room for more elaborate rides and immersive worlds. In the age of the experience economy, fantasy thrill-seeking is big business. With resorts in Florida, Osaka, and now Beijing, NBCUniversals’ theme park division reported record revenue of over $2 billion in his third quarter of 2022. Physical, immersive experiences are more powerful than ever.

Nintendo’s partnership with Universal Studios, announced in 2015, was a response to years of declining gaming revenue and console market share. After foraying into physical toys in the form of the Amiibo series, theme parks were seen as a way to monetize the Nintendo brand off-screen. It’s the first expansion to do so, and by timing the opening to take advantage of the release of the animated Super Mario Bros. movie this spring, it represents a step up in designing the overall environment. Super Nintendo World (with a larger version of his opening in Osaka in 2021) is the most complete and inclusive world to date, a complete work of real-life video game his architecture. It’s an amazing place to explore for Nintendo fans and newcomers alike.

Your journey begins by walking through a green warp pipe. This is the familiar tubular tunnel that Mario travels through different lands (with game sound effects), dropping onto the castle porch of Princess Peach, the heroine Mario spends his life with. I’m trying to save him from the great villain, Dragon Turtle Bowser. From here, the castle gates open to a spectacular landscape with pixel-by-pixel details from the Super Mario game. It looks as though the entire world has been 3D printed from him, but the technology is surprisingly lo-fi. Most of what you see is hand-sculpted from plaster and painted on-site by the discerning set his army of decorators.

Super Nintendo World in Virtual Reality.Photo: Oliver Wainwright

Steep cliffs of pixelated earth, cartoonish sedimentary layers exposed, rise to blocky terraces of bright green grass. There, the game’s various creatures patrol back and forth, their bouncy toddler gaits meticulously simulated IRL. Yellow question mark blocks protrude from the walls, some of them surprisingly tall. Hitting the rubbery underside flashes and chimes with classic coin-earning sound effects. Interactive games litter the landscape, Mario theme tunes stream from hidden speakers, and cutouts of rolling green hills cleverly block out surrounding vehicles and nearby buildings to fully immerse you in the Mushroom Kingdom. It creates an effect that looks like

John Corfino, vice president of Universal Creative, who also oversaw the Simpsons-themed Springfield attraction, Despicable Me minion rides, and the recent revamp of the blockbuster Jurassic, says this is the best we’ve ever built. One of the most complex and diverse worlds in world. Over the past six years, we’ve layered animation, physical effects, and new digital technologies to bring video games to life.

Developed in close collaboration with the Nintendo design team in Japan (and overseen by Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, 70, himself), the attraction is inspired by Bowser’s son, Bowser Jr., from Princess Peach to a golden mushroom. The story continues that he stole the He is tasked with retrieving it. Before attempting a boss battle with Bowser Jr. in an interactive projection-based game, a series of simple actions, from turning the steering wheel to ward off an angry Goomba, to hitting the alarm clock to keep his piranha plants asleep. You have to complete the task. .

Plant life keeps the flora (or fauna?) asleep. Photo: Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood

The problem is that in order to collect the various digital stamps, keys, and coins scattered around the world, you must first purchase a $40 Power-Up RFID wristband ($109 theme park admission fee). Track your progress in the app. Just like the $60 interactive wand sold at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter next door, this is another gimmick to keep visitors coming back for more, beating high scores and ranking yourself on public leaderboards. You’ll want to check. It’s a clever use of technology, but sometimes I miss the simple, inexpensive days of Laemmle and his nickel lunchboxes.

The novelty culinary stakes have stepped up in the form of the Toadstool Cafe, housed inside a giant red mushroom. You can wash the cake down with a drink from the $20 Collectible Mushroom Cup. The window opens to a dreamy view that will make you forget about the hole in your wallet for a moment. It’s actually a digital screen that plays an animation depicting life in the idyllic world of toads outside, replaying a chaotic scene in a kitchen with toads.

With all of the intricate scenarios and narrative details, it’s easy to forget that there’s also an actual ride here that’s themed to the Mario Kart racing game. has risen to form. Cue is a brilliantly conceived villainous series, complete with a series of rooms in Bowser’s castle, a bomb-making workshop, and a library of self-help books (including how to talk to the princess and sibling rivals, and how to exploit them). I will guide you to the hideout. A giant statue of Bowser himself towering in the center of the rotunda. Intimidating and free-spirited kitsch combine to make you feel like you’re walking through the halls of Kim Jong Il’s palace.

The ride itself is Universal’s first experiment with augmented reality technology, with visitors wearing plastic Mario caps with magnetically clipped AR visors. Rather than fast and furious racing, the vehicle calmly crawls through a series of environments using interactive shooting elements overlaid on the visor. to earn points and extra ammo. But with four people in one cart, it’s hard to tell who’s shooting what, if the steering is affected in any way, or exactly what to do. There are moments where AR comes into its own, like when you accelerate into hyperdrive on Rainbow Road, but more often than not it’s a distraction from the impressive animatronics and physical sets around you.

It’s designed for repeated rides, says Corfino. You get a different experience every time, more rewards, and a better understanding of how the game works. Sounds like a good idea in principle, the more you play the more sophisticated the ride becomes, but an hour and a half to queue again for the fleeting frisson of the four-minute experience doesn’t add up to much. It doesn’t make sense.

Park & ​​Ride Mario Kart Ride features Augmented Reality.Photo: Oliver Wainwright

Still, there’s plenty more to enjoy in the psychedelic setting of Mushroom Kingdom. Avid explorers will discover a series of steps leading to a raised vantage point. Binoculars let you look down on the rich world below, layered with more weird and wonderful AR elements from Mario games, like gliding bullets and flying turtles.

As Noll Coward once said, in this city of fakes and simulacra, what is fake is very real, what reality is very fake, universal evoked the ultimate synthetic landscape I feel like I deserve it. And you’ll have that nasty theme tune ringing in your ears for days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2023/jan/20/super-mario-comes-to-california-super-nintendo-world The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

