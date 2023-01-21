How to install and format an SD card on the Steam Deck





Depending on which model you get, Steam decks come with 64, 256, or 512 GB of onboard storage. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 runs at around 125 GB and his upcoming Forspoken needs a whopping 150 GB.

Luckily, Steam Deck has a slot for microSD cards to expand your storage options. The Steam Deck microSD Card Guide explains how to format your SD card and how to choose a size, along with an explanation of the different speed classifications.

Why Steam Decks Use microSD Cards

Simply put, a microSD card expands your Steam deck’s storage as another place to store your downloaded games. With a little tweaking, you can even save screenshots if you want.

How to format a microSD card with Steam Deck

Steam OS runs on Linux, so Steam Deck needs to use an ext4 formatted microSD card in Linux format.

The fastest way to format for a Steam deck is to format the card using the Steam deck itself. Insert the microSD card into the slot on the bottom of the deck. It is located below the bottom right corner of the screen. Turn the cards face up. You may need to use your fingernail to click it into place.

[設定]>[システム]so,[システム フォーマット]Scroll down to Format the microSD card.Image: Valve via Polygon

Press the Steam button and[設定]>[システム]Go to[システム設定]Scroll down to[SD カードのフォーマット]under the[フォーマット]Click. Formatting erases the card and gives a similar warning. After a few minutes, your card will be activated.

Change default save location.Image: Valve via Polygon

again to set the microSD card as the default storage.[設定]Go to[ストレージ]Scroll down to At the top you should see your internal drive and your new MicroSD card. If this is your first time using an SD card, you will need to navigate to highlight internal storage and press X to set it to default and set default storage. You can make it the default.

With an SD card installed, you can choose where to download the game.Image: Valve via Polygon

The next time you install the game, you will be given the option to save to your internal drive or MicroSD card, regardless of whether you set it as default.

Which microSD card is best for Steam decks?

The short answer here is the maximum storage size you want to spend your money on. As you can imagine, larger storage sizes cost more.

Data transfer (and read and write) speeds vary a bit, but if you’re really interested, I’ll go into more detail below.

As the price of microSD cards continues to drop, there are options ranging from two 32 GB cards for under $10 to a 1 TB card for around $175. The main criteria here are how much money you want to spend and the size of the game you want to save.

Here is a selection of microSD cards you can find, with some quick examples from Amazon.

What microSD cards can the Steam Deck use?

Steam Deck supports SD, SDXC and SDHC microSD cards. These letters after SD represent the storage size, with regular old microSD cards holding up to 2GB, microSDHC (high capacity) cards up to 32GB, and microSDXC (extended capacity) cards holding up to 64GB and above. Even if the listing doesn’t say XC or HD, it may still be stamped as a logo on the card itself. And realistically, if you want to significantly expand your Steam Decks storage, go for XC.

Examples of different classifications of microSD cards.Image: Amazon

The microSD card you find is stamped with some other gibberish combination of numbers and letters.Beside the various numbers are Roman numerals, As, Cs, Us, or Vs. These all indicate the speed standards to which the card complies. The standard includes words such as bus, non-fragmented, and sequential. However, they’re all about data speed in general, with higher numbers being better.

There are no mutually exclusive classifications, just different ways of measuring data speed. Generally speaking, the microSD card for the Steam deck you’re looking for has a classification like A1 or A2 (A2 is better), C10, or U1 or U3 (U3 is better) and they are all (very loosely) your purpose.

Cards with a V number (where V is for video) have standard (approximate) maximum speeds for reading and writing 4K video, but can also be the most expensive. The V30 seems to be the most available, but you may also find the V60 and V90.

Steam decks are limited to Roman numerals only. The Roman numerals I, II, or III indicate the Ultra High Speed ​​(UHS) specification of the card. It’s another speed-related classification, but UHS-II and -III also have different physical layouts, with his second row of pins on the back. UHS-II and -III are backwards compatible, but that means they are limited by the speed of the plugin. ) is limited by the Steam deck itself.

