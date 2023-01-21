Alphabet lays off 12,000 employees

Google has announced that it will lay off 12,000 people, or 6% of its workforce. This is the largest job cut in the company’s history.The cuts span all Alphabet units and geographies, with hiring and projects outside the company’s core business being more severely impacted, according to the report. , following recent news from another tech giant, Microsoft, which announced it would cut as many as 10,000 jobs. This is of particular concern as Microsoft is known internally for job security. More importantly, it is the most sustainable and most diverse of all Big Tech companies. This is perhaps a strong indicator that a recession is becoming more real and dangerous by the day. Fasten your seat belt. PS Check out linas.substack.com. This is the only newsletter you need when finance and technology meet. For founders, builders and leaders.
The hardest note I’ve had to write in my professional career. If you know me, you know how much I love Google. I loved working there even on the most difficult days, I loved my teammates like my own family, I loved the greater mission that we were all able to drive. I was. I couldn’t believe how lucky I was, and I suffered from Imposter Syndrome every day. Well, I still love Google and it’s everything that made me, but mass layoffs will bring my time as a Google employee to an end with his eight years. Over the last eight years, I have built a workforce that is dedicated to what we do, to our full commitment to our work, to understanding that we are all working to make information universally accessible. I found. The company’s mission and dedication to the community allowed me to get out of bed every morning. I hope your next adventure brings you something closer to what it felt like to be a Google employee. So I’m sure I’ll be open to work as soon as I know myself, but I think it will take me a few weeks to do so carefully. Thank you to everyone who inspired me during my journey.The list is too long to count. Enjoy this photo from my first day at Google in July 2015. #google #googlelayoffs
Unfortunately, I learned this morning that I was among the 12,000 people affected by Google’s layoffs. After nearly 11 years of working for his magical company where the dreams weren’t too big and the obstacles to overcome weren’t too big, it was with mixed emotions that it was time to embark on the next chapter of my professional life. I noticed. It’s been an incredible run, but I’m excited to think about the changes and what’s next. To all my colleagues past and present, thank you for being you. Your curiosity, humility and intelligence have inspired me in ways you never could have imagined. , and more than that, I miss not being able to laugh with you and learn about your unique backgrounds and experiences. I wish each of you continued success. We hope that Google weathers this storm, continues to deliver great user experiences, and continues to help businesses connect with their customers and thrive. Dear Partner, Thank you for trusting me and allowing me to be your partner in driving your business success. It’s been an honor and I’ve learned from each and every one of you. I hope to continue rooting for you on the sidelines and keep in touch with each and every one of you. Decompress at and use your newfound time to reconnect with your hobbies and be present for the ones you love. Don’t hesitate to reach out. Thank you #google for an amazing 11 years. It was an incredible ride. #google #layoffs #opentowork #opportunity
There was a layoff at Google and I was laid off. First of all, if you are in this position and want a chat, feel free to contact me. With all of this, your mental health comes first, and this can be a little devastating, especially if you’ve been at Google for a while. I’ve been through this before and the best thing you can do at the moment is to take care of yourself regardless of your other goals. Feel free to ask questions (which may be sad in my case). we are all in this together. Personally, I tell myself to use this time wisely to find great and potential opportunities for the things I’ve dreamed of, but my inner self is crying out loud. Like the floor is constantly falling. It’s a difficult balance, one I’m not good at either, but I hope those affected find their own balance. So if anyone has an interesting opportunity, I’m all for listening. As Stephen Dubner says, take care of yourself and hopefully someone else.
Google lays off 12,000 people. This is the biggest layoff ever. Here’s what you need to know: – While the 12,000 headcount cut is disappointing, Google still has far more employees than it did before the pandemic ramped up. In March 2020, Google had 123,000 employees, but by the last quarter he had 186,000. This hurts, but it doesn’t make Google less valuable. – That said, Google has a big challenge. We must effectively respond to threats from ChatGPT and Microsoft’s OpenAI partnership. And as employees waver from the cuts, they have to. Google was probably the “most secure” of all tech giants, but that security is now gone. Sundar Pichai needs to keep its employees motivated while being a top performer and an innovator. It’s not easy. ――That’s why I’m going to end the cut with this. Google needs to do this and has been thinking about it for months. Earnings were down he 27% last quarter, which is brutal. Further layoffs could force Google’s most important employees out, which could be a serious problem for the company. – In the short term, I think Google is a strong candidate for a rebound. As the economy improves, advertising could make a comeback in a big way, and search is one of the first places advertisers will turn to again. https://lnkd.in/eutXDFWQ #google #tech #people #jobs #bigtech #layoffs #linkedinews
Google lays off 12,000 people Read CEO Sundar Pichai’s memo to staffcnbc.com
Affected by Google’s headcount reductions. This is not easy news to process, especially after researching over 50 of his logos with the Design Studio team over the past eight days. Anyway, I’m not going to write a cookie-cutter post, Assistant + LaMDA is a terrifyingly close-knit group that welcomed me as if they’d been there all along. In my experience, memes take months to show up in team chat. On Google, the meme was circulating by the second week. A professional comedian, former band member of The Books, who worked on destruction scenes in Transformers and Iron Man movies, what other day would he get to work with a 3D animator? Are all acclaimed graphic novel artists ever in the same crew? Beyond countless branding surveys, mood boards, figma files, go links, meetings and sprints, in yesterday’s LLM team chat I’m glad that the last conversation in was concerned with frogs. Frog Images, Frog Memes, Frog Facts. What happens this year with the announcement of an artist collaboration for Sub Pop Records, an artist feature photo shoot with Patagonia, an invitation to speak at this summer’s conference, and a text from Jimmy Kimmel this morning. looking forward to I feel this is good news. ” Before you look outward, take a moment to look inward. But in the meantime, if you have a chance to work with me, please send me your endorsements and recommendations. #google #layoffs 2023
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky and I talked last year about doing layoffs in a dignified way. As technology and media layoffs continue to hit both industries, it’s important to consider the humanity of both those who are laid off and those left behind. On a trivial note, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, has instructed employees to take care of themselves, while giving employees time to work from home. and space may be needed. company. Fortune: https://lnkd.in/e63dmVS2
Google employees allowed to work from home after Alphabet layoffs fortune.com
Unfortunately, I learned around 5am this morning that my role was impacted as part of the widespread layoffs at Google while I was taking care of my 6 week old daughter… this was not ideal and my journey with Google had to end like this, but I am grateful for the opportunity to work at Google and for the support, leadership and partnership. It’s also been great to connect with so many talented Googlers. We are also proud and honored to have collaborated on meaningful research such as accessibility and health equity. I have a work visa so I have limited time to find another job in the US. So, sadly, I still process information emotionally, but am actively seeking a role in UX research. If you or someone you know has a UXR role, send us a DM. Please comment on the post or contact me by email: [email protected] Also, if you have worked with me or stumbled upon my research in the past, please comment below for reference. Here’s a brief description of my experience and skills — I’m a mixed methods UXR with a PhD in Social Psychology. – Before joining Google, she worked at Meta for three years. – I strongly advocate users with experience in topics ranging from location, privacy, emerging technologies, 0-1 products, accessibility, health to international research. – We do UX research both in-house and with vendors. – I thrive in complex and ambiguous problem spaces, adept at developing and facilitating productive and collaborative partnerships with XFN and stakeholders across disciplines and organizations. The current job market may be tough, but I am optimistic that life has better plans (I believe motherhood has given me strength, inspiration and courage). To everyone who has also been affected by the recent wave of layoffs at various companies, I hope you are all doing well. #google #layoff #uxresearcher #technology #research #opentowork #h1bvisa #resilience #motherhood
I’m not at all surprised by the news that Google will cut 12,000 jobs worldwide. The company has suffered a significant drop in advertising revenue. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Google will begin layoffs in the United States immediately. In other countries, the process will take longer due to local laws and practices. Google isn’t the only big tech company to announce staff adjustments. A total of 50,000 employees were eliminated due to layoffs between Google, Amazon, Facebook Meta, and Apple. Technology companies face many challenges today. Chief among them is the rise in interest rates and inflation over the past year, which has forced advertisers to cut online advertising spending and forced investors to shift their attention to dividend-paying stocks. I think we’re getting close to the moment when companies (and analysts) throw in the towel on overly optimistic 2023 earnings forecasts. I think volatility is very likely to spike this quarter as companies reveal their growth prospects over the next 24 months. Markets may falter, wipe out weak positions, and perhaps start a new growth cycle later in the year. I think the S&P 500 may test the October 2022 lows and bottom between 3,200 and 3,000 USD. Feel free to comment. I always value my followers #technology #google #economy #markets #management #inveting #economics #portfoliomanagement #marketing #finance LinkedIn #jobs #growth Bloomberg #venturecapital
Google parent company Alphabet cuts 12,000 jobs https://www.nytimes.com
