Google announces 12,000 job cuts





Google’s parent company Alphabet became the latest U.S. tech giant to undergo a major restructuring, announcing about 12,000 job cuts on Friday due to changing “economic realities.”

In an email to employees, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said, “The past two years have seen a period of dramatic growth. We adopted it because of economic realities that are different from the economic realities we are facing today.”

“We have conducted a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that our employees and roles are aligned with our top priorities as a company,” Pichai said, adding that approximately 12,000 roles will be cut. added.

“The roles we eliminate reflect the results of that review.”

187,000 workers

Alphabet employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide as of the end of September 2022. The cut equates to his just over 6% of all employees.

Pichai said he has already notified U.S. employees of the cuts, but that cuts in other countries will take time due to local labor laws.

The layoffs will be “across departments, functions, levels of responsibility and geographies,” Pichai added.

“The fact that these changes affect the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me. I take full responsibility for the decisions that have brought us here.”

-“Unsustainable”-

Pichai has announced a retirement package for U.S. employees who will receive at least 16 weeks of salary, bonuses for 2022, paid time off, and six months of health insurance.

“Even on the most difficult days, we remained optimistic about our ability to fulfill our mission,” he said.

Wall Street welcomed the price cut. Alphabet shares rose 3.5% in electronic trading before the stock market opened.

Analysts say the high-tech artillery used to be a waste and show no slowdown on the horizon.

Wedbush Securities’ Daniel Ives said the layoffs highlighted irresponsible spending across a sector suffering from “overgrowth”.

“The reality is that tech heavyweights are being overhired at an unsustainable pace, and darker macros are now forcing these layoffs across the tech sector,” he said.

Nearly 194,000 industry employees have lost their jobs in the US since early 2022, according to technology site Layoffs.fyi. That doesn’t include what Alphabet announced on Friday.

Hewlett Packard and cloud computing giant Salesforce also announced significant cuts this month as sharp inflation and rising interest rates slowed growth.

U.S. tech giants face scrutiny in the European Union as well, threatening to avoid taxes, curb competition, profit from news content without paying, and serve as platforms for disinformation and hate. We are starting to enforce the prohibition.

