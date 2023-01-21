Barclays Eagle Labs awards Digital Growth Grant to Tech Nation





The UK Government has awarded Barclays Eagle Labs 12 million digital growth grants to support technology start-ups and scale-ups across the UK, acting on behalf of longtime provider Tech Nation.

Funding for the Digital Growth Grant was established by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to support the development of the UK’s tech sector and help expand existing tech businesses. Prizes are split over two years and awarded through an open competition and evaluation process.

Tech Nation’s role, which previously controlled funds and relied on government subsidies for 75% of its revenue, will be phased out in March 2023 and replaced by Eagle Labs, a startup incubator run by Barclays You can

The grant award corroborates the September 2022 report, which reveals that Eagle Labs is ready to receive funding, and that 140 tech founders, executives, and investors will receive funding from the government. Providers of backing aid aren’t going to ride the startup ecosystem and local ecosystems across the country – coattails.

The signatories said they support ecological evolution, but are concerned that this change risks throwing babies out with the bath water – and in this moment of crisis, the government is thinking about the sector. The message this sends about being is terrible.

Tech Nation said in response to the loss of funding: In anticipation of the Government’s decision to award the Digital Growth Grant to another party, we are on his round-the-clock future-proofing and continuing to deliver UK scale-up. Any future trajectory for Tech Nation is essential to ensuring that we continue to act in the best interest of the tech community and keep the needs of scale up front and center. This is the principle that has always guided us and guides our decisions about next steps from here.

Tech Nation added that it has helped grow more than 5,000 startups. Realizing a return of 15 for every 1 invested by the UK government. Since 2014 he has added 600 million in value to the UK economy. Created 13,000 jobs. In addition, 40% of all UK unicorns (companies valued above his $1 billion) have graduated from Tech Nation’s growth programme, whose graduates have raised $28.1 billion in total. added.

DCMS has confirmed that other government funding received by Tech Nation, including its role in securing visas for founders, will not be affected by the decision to award the grant to Eagle Labs. In addition, combined investment from the government and Eagle Labs, which already offers growth and support programs from 38 branches nationwide, will support more than 22,000 businesses, at least 80% of which are based outside of London. claimed.

We want to unlock the next generation of startup and scale-up potential to boost tech businesses in every corner of the country, said Minister for Technology and Digital Economy Paul Sculley. Barclays Eagle Labs is the digital industry expert, helping tens of thousands of tech companies and founders realize their dreams, creating jobs and economic growth.

According to DCMS, the grant will help Eagle Labs fund training resources and opportunities for entrepreneurs. Provide professional support to founders in underserved communities. Build an effective local network to support your technology business wherever you are. The grant will also enable Eagle Labs to launch new services and expand existing ones, and the funding will double the number of mentoring sessions offered to technology companies to 1,500 annually. Expected.

Eagle Labs Director Amanda Allan said Eagle Labs’ vision is to make the UK technology sector an engine of growth and make the UK the best place in the world to start and grow a technology business. says.

Through the Digital Growth Grant, we are excited to reach out to more businesses across the country with best-in-class business growth programs and bespoke regional support. With a proven track record of supporting over 8,000 startups and high-growth companies since its inception in 2015, Eagle Labs is proud to pass all grants to its delivery partners and programs thanks to its established network. I’m here. The impact of subsidies in supporting the UK tech ecosystem.

