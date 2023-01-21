New technology solutions to disruptive industry problems





The Wine Industry’s Innovation Journey to Solve Winemaking Problems Begins with a Partnership

The impact of wildfires on grapes, wine and revenues is a growing concern for the West Coast wine industry. Heavy rains in the recent winter have replenished reservoirs and aquifers, and this can help reduce, but not eliminate, the risk of wildfires. The dry grass that becomes will increase.

Unfortunately, wildfires are very difficult to predict and when they do occur, especially in California, Oregon and Washington, where wine smoke contamination becomes one of the biggest problems, wine provider Della Tofora USA said Antonino Li Britzi, CEO of community. Even 30 minutes of exposure to wildfire smoke can contaminate grapes and wine, often making them unpalatable or unsellable. Some customers face the risk of losing vintages that have an economic impact on the winery.

wildfires in wine country

Wineries and suppliers use a variety of solutions during winemaking, from preventive treatments in the vineyard, such as coating the grapes with a protective film or washing them with sodium bicarbonate, to flavor-enhancing yeasts and flushes during winemaking. I am handling this complex event. Tank biothermo cooler technology.

Della Toffola USA’s solution is to develop a special reverse osmosis membrane that is loose enough to remove the volatile smoke contaminating phenols and tight enough to retain the wine-fortifying ingredients. bottom. The resulting permeate is treated with food-grade absorbents targeted at specific phenols that cause smoke contamination and is recombined with wine. The entire process operates within Della Toffolas’ self-contained and highly automated Moviro reverse osmosis system.

A few months ago, a Sonoma County winery turned to Della Tofora USA systems to treat smoke contamination from over 140,000 gallons of Barbera, Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir. At the same time, the Della Toffola USA team, for his four wineries in Eldorado County, additionally he processed 40,000 gallons of Zinfandel, Syrah, Barbera and Cabernet Sauvignon with the same results.

Della Toffola USA’s automated reverse osmosis system (Moviro) treats wine smoke contamination.

In both cases, smoke contamination descriptors were absent after treatment, and trained panelists were unable to single out the treated wines in a blind test, although the sensory profiles of the treated wines were similar to those of the previous vintage. Sometimes it was better than

There are other good solutions on the market, says Li Brizzi, but the reason we’re so excited about this membrane is that aging didn’t affect the treated wine.22 months Even later, the wine showed no smoke contamination again.

Wineries facing smoke pollution are often reluctant to publicize their problems. This is also true if the wine has microbial problems. But when wineries work closely with their suppliers, they can build trust and work together on solutions. Li Brizzi shares a recent story of a client who spoke candidly about this delicate fertility issue. Della Toffola processed her three red wines using her cross-flow ceramic membrane technology to remove bacteria and leave a sterile product. This solution achieved the initial goal of clarification and produced a wine that remained stable in the bottle without further microbial activity.

Presses: Ampelos automatic presses from Leeuwenkuil Family Vineyards (South Africa). Exhibited at Constellation Brands (New Zealand) and Boisset (France)

Such trusting relationships help companies adopt innovative technologies to make better wine and grow their business. Even small wineries with limited available capital can take advantage of these solutions through Della Toffola USA’s rental services. Talking openly about the difficulties of winemaking also encourages innovation, and Li Brizzi believes it goes in three directions.

Reduce waste and consumption: Solutions such as using filtration to preserve smoke-contaminated wine, reducing chemical and water usage. Make equipment easier to operate: Employee turnover and workforce shrinkage are serious issues across the wine industry. Easy-to-use solutions help wineries make up for the loss of experienced workers. Automation: Adopting and improving automation can help reduce operating costs and adapt to labor shortages. One of his latest solutions for Della Toffola USA, the Ampelos pneumatic presser automates the entire press cycle. Additionally, artificial intelligence (AI) allows winemakers to optimize results by setting parameters such as color and turbidity, while internal sensors monitor and report progress.intelligent pneumatic press

Della Toffola USA’s innovation journey has three main directions, says Li Brizzi. I believe AI will disrupt the industry. Our only option is to use AI to optimize jobs and reduce operational costs.

To help wineries embrace AI, Della Toffola is offering US customers the opportunity to test a new intelligent presser with no upfront capital costs.

We install it, you use it. If not, put it back, says Li Brizzi. This is a significant investment, but we have been very far behind this technology and would like to share the risk with you. We would like to partner with medium or large wineries who want to improve their operations.

For more information on how to treat smoke pollution, automate winemaking, or use AI, visit our website, email [email protected], or visit our booth # Visit Della Toffola at C4’s Unified Wine & Grape Symposium. this week.

send info

