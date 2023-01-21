Alphabet cuts 12,000 jobs, refocuses on AI after pandemic hiring surge





(Reuters) – Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O) is cutting about 12,000 jobs in the face of “different economic realities,” it said in a staff memo, citing artificial intelligence (AI). ) and reduce staff to support it. Experimental project.

Job cuts affect 6% of employees, following thousands of job cuts at tech giants like Amazon (AMZN.O), Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Meta Platforms (META.O) Thing. The pandemic-driven job spree has left them slack in a weak economy.

Shares of Mountain View, Calif.-based Alphabet, which has grown its workforce by nearly a third from 2020 to 2021, rose 4% on Friday. Down 30% in the last 12 months, mirroring his 24% drop across the tech industry (.IXIC).

Sundar Pichai, Alphabet’s boss since 2019, said in a note on Friday that he takes “full responsibility” for the decisions that led to the layoffs.

Pichai said that compensation has become more closely tied to performance recently, and that with Alphabet looking to incorporate more AI into its products, it is time to “focus, rebuild our cost base, and optimize our people and capital. It’s time to turn to priorities,” he said. , echoing comments from Microsoft, which announced job cuts on Wednesday.

Long a leader in AI, Alphabet faces competition from Microsoft. Microsoft is reportedly looking to expand its stake in his ChatGPT, a promising chatbot that responds to queries with human-like responses.

Meanwhile, Alphabet’s primary source of revenue, advertising, is under pressure as companies cut budgets while consumers hold back.

“With increasing fears of a U.S. recession, Alphabet is clearly not immune to tough economic times,” said Susannah Streeter, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdowne.

“Ad growth is rapid… so is competition, with Alphabet facing strong rivals on TikTok and Instagram also vying for a significant audience on YouTube,” the fine.

Evercore ISIS analyst Mark Mahaney said Alphabet’s record headcount is creating significant margin risk heading into fiscal 2023, while Bernstein analyst Mark Shmulik said the headcount cuts will see Alphabet He said it would save $2.5 billion to $3 billion in costs.

Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics BIG JOB CUTS

[1/4]The Google LLC logo can be seen at the Google Store Chelsea in New York City, USA on January 20, 2023. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Alphabet’s layoffs at four of America’s largest tech companies have created a total of 51,000 jobs over the past few months. They fuel fears of a recession even as the US job market remains tight.

“The technology sector is like the canary in the coal mine,” said Stuart Cole, an economist at Equity Capital, saying layoffs at tech companies are finally starting to turn negative for job stability. I think it’s a sign of what’s to come.

Apple (AAPL.O), which has hired more cautiously through the pandemic, has so far postponed layoffs. But on Friday, website Apple Insider reported, citing sources, that the iPhone maker had begun laying off off-season employees at retail channels such as Best Buy (BBY.N) stores.

Apple was not immediately available for comment on the report.

Approximate number of people who have lost their jobs or may lose their jobs, according to some companies “LITTLE COMFORT”

Alphabet is working on a large-scale AI launch, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. One of the sources said it will take place in the spring.The New York Times also reported that Google will be unveiling more than 20 of his new products and a search engine that will include chatbot functionality. rice field.

Among the unemployed are recruiters, corporate staff, and those working in engineering and product teams, Pichai said. Google has cut most of its workforce at Area 120, its internal incubator for new projects, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

In a statement, the Alphabet union said it was “little consolation” that the company’s management took “full responsibility”.

The union said, “It’s appalling that our work is first on the chopping block so that shareholders can see a few more points in next quarter’s chart.

In the US, where Alphabet has already emailed affected employees, employees will receive severance pay and six months of health care, as well as immigration assistance.

Abroad, local employment laws and practices take longer to notify layoffs, Pichai said in a memo. Asian employees will begin learning in February, if any impact from the cutbacks.

Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin, Davos, Switzerland; Bengaluru by Akash Sriram, Deep Vakil, Chavi Mehta, Tiyashi Dutta, Nivedita Balu, Yuvraj Malik.Edited by Elaine Hardcastle, Alexander Smith, Nick Zieminski, Sayantani Ghosh

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/google-parent-lay-off-12000-workers-memo-2023-01-20/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos