Tech companies are ‘overshooting’ and are currently cutting jobs





DURHAM – Tech layoffs are on the rise across the country, and the Triangle is caught in a shrinking job. Google announced on Friday that it will cut 12,000 jobs. Microsoft is laying off his 10,000 employees. Both tech giants have a large presence in North Carolina. And just this week, Wilmington-based financial services firm nCino also announced job cuts, affecting about 7% of its workforce.

So why are jobs disappearing after years of growth?

Dr. Michael Walden, extension economist and William Neil Reynolds Distinguished Professor at North Carolina State University, said in an interview with WRAL TechWire on Friday.

Think about it: Between 2020 and mid-2022, when technology sector layoffs first began to spike, tech jobs increased by about 250% (according to Walden).

Walden said the growth has been more pronounced as the sector has “hugely” benefited during the pandemic, with a rapid shift to remote work, remote communication and more people using more technology. He pointed out that this was because many companies were able to expand their employment.

“The technology sector has responded by adding more workers to meet the increased demand,” Walden said.

what’s happening

However, layoffs are starting to be announced from mid-2022. Research Cisco, which employs thousands at its huge campus in Triangle Park, is cutting his 5% of its workforce. Even smaller companies headquartered in the Triangle, such as Pendo and Adwerx, have cut jobs in the last year.

Still, not all job postings are bad. WRAL TechWire tracks 50 prominent companies operating in the triangle, and as of the latest report, all 50 of his companies, including Google and Microsoft, have job openings.

The Triangle is also expected to be one of the growing metropolitan areas this year, according to a new report from the Kenan Institute at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

However, times have changed and economic growth in the region is expected to slow in 2023 compared to 2022, the Kennan Institute predicts.

Retreat in the tech sector

In mid-2022, the Federal Reserve will begin raising the Federal Funds Rate. And the Fed will continue to hike rates at a historic pace for the rest of the year.

On the other hand, many companies have started to move away from remote work.

Walden also said that as inflation continues around the world, the U.S. dollar has appreciated against other currencies, hurting U.S. technology exports.

“These are the reasons why technology is experiencing setbacks,” he noted.

In an email sent to all employees on Thursday and later published online, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company “has an economic reality that is different from the economic realities we are currently facing.” I hired it for reality,” he said.

According to Pichai’s email, the company’s latest cuts are company-wide across product areas, functions, levels, and geographies, and, like other previous cuts from Google, say, “Our employees People and roles are the company.”

change the economy?

Pichai isn’t the only tech CEO to cite changing economic conditions.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in remarks at the World Economic Forum this week that businesses that enjoyed a boom in the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic are now returning to normal demand levels. said.

Frankly, we in the tech industry need to be efficient too, right? Nadella said. Not everyone does more with less. We need to do more with less. Therefore, we must demonstrate productivity improvements with our unique technology.

Earlier, Amazon said it would cut 18,000 jobs, while Facebook’s parent company Meta said it would cut 11,000 jobs.

So far, Apple is one of the notable exceptions to the list of big-name tech companies that have announced job cuts, job cuts, and layoffs. According to a CNBC report, Apple “has not significantly increased its hiring rate in the last two years and has not announced any layoffs.”

Technical Jobs in the Triangle and North Carolina

Tech jobs make up 3.7% of the entire North Carolina workforce, according to May 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

These jobs account for a large percentage of the Raleigh and Durham employment figures, at 5.9% and 7% respectively, reports WRAL data journalist Ali Ingersoll.

And in the Triangle, skilled workers are in high demand. The 2nd Annual Tech Innovation Index, compiled by NC TECH, the North Carolina Institute of Technology, puts Triangle ahead of the other 98 most populous metropolitan statistical areas when it comes to demand for tech workers. It turns out that

Both triangle metropolitan statistical areas ranked two places higher compared to last year.

Raleigh and Durham saw an increase in their Technology Supply Index value in addition to their ranking gains. According to Ted Abernathy, his partner managing Economic Leadership, the organization that edited NC TECH’s report, this is due to an increase in his per capita resident count. In his recent interview with WRAL TechWire, Abernathy said there are more tech workers living in the area than a year ago.

Durham moved up in the rankings in most metrics in this group, Abernathy said. This is a testament to the highly educated workforce that exists in both metropolitan areas.

Companies still want tech workers

This includes many workers who currently live in the area and work for Google. Google has announced that it will open an engineering hub in Durham in March 2021 with the aim of employing at least 1,000 workers.

The company declined to comment further on whether local workers were affected by Google’s decision to lay off employees, but as of Friday afternoon, the company still had 98 job openings in the area. are hiring.

That’s up from 101 jobs posted earlier in the week, as tracked in the latest WRAL TechWire Jobs Report.

Microsoft, which operates one office in Morrisville and Charlotte, continues to search for additional workers in the Triangle, with 29 jobs posted. Microsoft declined to answer questions from WRAL TechWire about the location of layoffs and office closures. But the company sent a notice to Washington state officials on Wednesday saying it would cut 878 workers at its offices in the nearby cities of Redmond and Bellevue and Issaquah.

Apple is also continuing to recruit jobs for companies within Triangle, with 20 open positions as of Friday afternoon. WRAL TechWire previously reported that Apple is still pushing ahead with plans to build an East Coast hub in the Research Triangle.

Impact of Technician Layoffs

“It’s hard to know for sure all the reasons behind the layoffs and what 2023 will bring,” said NC TECH’s director, Human Resources and Workforce Development, in an interview with WRAL TechWire on Friday. One Andrea Fleming said. “Some show economic conditions, others reset from growth and change due to Covid.”

But one thing is clear, Fleming said. Technology is still a big component of the overall statewide economy, but he’s still just one component.

“The state is in an enviable position with a broad industrial base,” said Fleming, adding that the state had a record year in terms of economic development.

“While job cuts in the tech industry are far from ideal, the economy across the state is in good shape,” Fleming said. There have been big fluctuations, but since 2019, the number of posts has been increasing year by year.”

Tech jobs still in high demand

Brooks Raiford, president and CEO of NC TECH, said in an interview with WRAL TechWire on Friday that the tech sector is still pretty strong and that despite the high numbers of layoffs from big names making the headlines. Workers said they were still in demand.

Raiford said while layoffs have occurred in the tech sector, the sector’s unemployment rate remains well below the national unemployment rate, which hit a 50-year low of 3.5% last month. pointed out. This means tech workers are finding new jobs after being laid off, Rayford said, adding that about 80 percent of laid-off tech workers find a new job within three months of him. said it has secured

“Major layoffs by large companies have been in the public eye, but most tech workers are not working for tech companies, they are working for all kinds of employers, large and small, and demand is growing. seems to be still high,” Rayford said.

North Carolina will still experience an economic slowdown

Still, North Carolina could be hit by a recession, recession, or upcoming recession.

“There are reasons to be concerned both statewide and in the Triangle,” Walden said. “But the worries are temporary.”

That’s because our state and local economies are poised to weather the current economic climate and any economic conditions that may come later in the year. For example, the Triangle is projected to have the fourth-highest GDP growth among the 50 most populous expanding metropolitan areas in the United States, according to a new report from the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise. .

And there are other signs that the state’s labor market is strong. Consider that 2022 will see the fewest mass layoffs and factory closures in North Carolina in the last 25 years of data from the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The data tracks the number of reported events statewide that trigger the required legal notices under the Federal Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notice (WARN) Act. This is intended to provide employees with advance notice of eligible factory closures and mass layoffs.

“We still believe the tech outlook is bright in both North Carolina and the Triangle,” Walden said, noting that the state has lower costs than other metropolitan areas and a good pipeline of talent for technical roles. There is a line, “Growing urban areas are attractive to young technical workers, who are increasingly important to the industry.”

~WRAL data journalist Ali Ingersoll contributed to this report

