Alphabet wields an ax as Big Tech retreats from pandemic boom





Google’s parent company cuts 12,000 employees, pushing total tech job losses over the past 12 months to more than 200,000. That’s because industry bosses admit they’ve expanded too much during the pandemic’s digital boom.

An industry-wide shakeout has affected more than 50,000 people in just four big tech companies, including Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft. Apple is the largest tech company yet to announce significant job cuts.

More than 193,000 jobs have been lost at tech companies around the world since early 2022, even before Google’s announcement on Friday, according to estimates from Layoffs.fyi, which compiled reports of job cuts.

Enterprise software giant Salesforce recently announced it would cut 10% of its workforce. Meanwhile, Twitter cut half of its 7,500 employees after being acquired by Elon Musk.

In a letter to employees, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said the past two years have seen periods of dramatic growth. To keep pace with that growth, we have adopted economic realities that differ from those we are currently facing.

He added that I take full responsibility for the decisions that have brought us here.

His admission is the latest by a Silicon Valley executive to err on the side of tech companies betting on continued stellar growth in areas ranging from advertising to remote work in the wake of the pandemic.

But the relatively modest scale of Alphabet’s job cuts was attacked by Chris Hohn, head of activist investment firm TCI, who asked the company to cut costs last year.

In an interview with the FT, Hohn said there is, but it’s not enough.

Hohn also repeatedly asked Alphabet to slash wage levels, taking advantage of recent job cuts across the tech industry to further reduce costs.

Alphabet shares rose 4% on Friday after Pichai’s letter was published online.

The latest cuts affect about 6% of Alphabet’s total workforce, which also owns self-driving car company Waymo, healthcare venture Verily, and artificial intelligence researcher DeepMind.

Pichai said the deprecated roles span alphabets, product areas, functions, levels and geographies.

But those job losses account for less than half of the 36,751 staff Alphabet added in the year to September 2022, the most recent quarter for which figures are available. That’s an increase of about 57% since the beginning of the year, surpassing 185,000 in September.

Amazon has nearly doubled its workforce since the end of 2019, and Microsoft will more than double its workforce in 2022 from the previous year.

The Silicon Valley giant continued its rapid hiring last year assuming the historic surge in digital demand continues.

But tech companies now admit they are also feeling the pressure that is hurting other parts of the economy from tight household budgets and corporate austerity.

In a memo to staff announcing job cuts this week, Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella saw customers accelerate their digital spending during the pandemic. We are optimizing our digital spending so that we can do more with less.

Pichai said Alphabet’s reduced workforce will help sharpen the company’s focus, especially in areas such as artificial intelligence, which he said represents a huge opportunity.

Constraints in some areas allow you to bet big in others. He said transforming the company to be AI-first a few years ago was a game-changer for our business and the industry at large.

The reduction comes as the company’s core search advertising business slowed significantly in the third quarter of 2022, when Google Search revenue grew 4.2% to $39.5 billion, below its forecast of 8% growth. It was held in.

Some analysts have questioned whether Big Tech is cutting quickly or deep enough given the slowing global economy. Jefferies analyst Brent Till said: Most people think he cuts low performers by 5%, but he should do so every year anyway, adding that other companies in the tech industry are cutting up to 10% of their workforce. increase.

Additional report by Fergus Ryan in London

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/2b086e98-bb08-490b-8d7b-9325f3c69783 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

