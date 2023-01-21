Tech Startup Seeks to Pioneer and Transform Efficiency in Africa’s Agricultural Supply Chain





Lagos-based Releaf, which aims to give African FMCG manufacturers easy access to high-quality raw materials in their factories, raises $3.3 million in oversubscribed pre-series A funding Did.

Releaf develops technologies that enable decentralized purchasing and processing of raw crops to improve the profitability and prevent post-harvest losses of palm oil plants native to West Africa.

The new funding will help launch two new technologies. The first is a portable version of the award-winning palm nut sheller (Kraken II). The second is a geospatial mapping application called SITE. This will identify the optimal placement of the consumer goods manufacturer’s supply chain infrastructure and create an effective link with Africa’s decentralized farming system.

The CTO and co-founder of Releaf Uzoma Ayogu said the technology is the next step in the company’s plans to fundamentally transform the efficiency of Africa’s agricultural supply chains. For the food supply chain to be profitable, cutting-edge processing technology must maximize yields and bring processing capacity closer to farmers to minimize logistics costs. Before Releaf, he explained, stakeholders had to choose one or the other. The large factories had good technology, but they were so remote that most farmers had only rudimentary skills in processing their crops. He declared that he was able to maximize both.

SITE technology used state-of-the-art geospatial mapping tools to determine how many oil palms were planted in the area and their annual yield. Proprietary Releafs data on soil types, rainfall and farmer productivity and third-party data from organizations such as the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), the Partnership Initiative Foundation in the Niger Delta (PIND) and the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) In addition to party data, the company says it can provide a dynamic view of farming activity.

The Kraken II is a portable, low-cost version of the Releafs Kraken, which the company claims is West Africa’s most advanced palm nut sheller. It claims to be as efficient as its static predecessor, costs half as much, and can be transported to dense agricultural areas, allowing it to achieve three times the profitability. Eliminate more than %.

According to the company, the Kraken II’s portability combined with SITE’s placement and route planning capabilities will limit Releaf to sourcing crops within 100 kilometers of a fixed processing site like an existing food processor. Instead, you can target the best opportunities across the Nigerian oil palm belt.

Africa will have 40% of its population by the end of the 21st century, and the rapidly changing consumer goods market will emerge as the first globally relevant industrial sector. Releafs’ technology is therefore designed to accelerate this industrialization while ensuring comprehensive success for the planet, farmers, food factories and consumers in one of the world’s greatest economic opportunities.

Co-Founders of Releaf – Uzoma Ayogu (CTO) and Ikenna Nzewi (CEO)

Since its launch in 2021, Releaf says it has processed more than 10 million kilograms of palm nuts using supply chain technology, growing its monthly revenue sevenfold year-over-year.

We hope to replicate this success in Nigeria and other parts of Africa, and these new technologies are the next step in our plan to fundamentally transform the efficiency of Africa’s agricultural supply chains, said Uzoma Bailey Ayogu. says.

The company has also won more than $100 million in supply contracts from leading consumer goods manufacturers such as Presco and PZ Cussons. Releafs’ valuation has tripled since his seed round a year ago.

The latest funding round was led by Samurai Incubate Africa. Samurai Incubate Africa is a Tokyo, Japan-based venture capital firm that invests in African start-ups. Prominent US venture capitalists Steven Pagliuka (Chairman of Bain Capital) and Jeff Ubben (Board Member of World Wildlife Fund and Founder of Inclusive Capital Partners) also invested.

SITE, on the other hand, was developed in collaboration with David Lobell, Professor of Sustainability Exports at Stanford University. he said: Predict future yields and make better data-driven decisions about sustainable reforestation. We believe that there is a tremendous opportunity to unlock Africa’s unique agricultural potential by leveraging remote sensing solutions, and that this partnership will be the catalyst.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foodnavigator.com/Article/2023/01/20/the-tech-start-up-seeking-to-untap-and-transform-africa-s-agricultural-supply-chain-efficiency The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos