Elon Musk Takes Testimony to Defend Tesla Buyout Tweet : NPR

San Francisco’s Elon Musk took the stand Friday to defend a tweet from 2018, claiming he arranged a fundraiser to take Tesla private.

The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators. It also led to a class action lawsuit claiming he misled investors, dragging him into court on Friday for about 30 minutes to give sworn testimony in front of a jury of nine and a packed media and other audience. is.

The trial was then postponed to the weekend, and Musk was told to return on Monday to answer further questions.

When first appearing on the stand, Musk called the “most democratic” for distributing information, while acknowledging that Twitter’s 280-character limit constraint could make it difficult to keep everything as clear as possible. He defended a large number of tweets as “a sensible method.”

“I think you can absolutely be honest[on Twitter],” Musk insisted. “But can you be inclusive? Of course not.”

Musk’s latest headache comes from the inherent brevity of Twitter, the service he’s run since closing its $44 billion acquisition in October.

The case hinges on whether two tweets posted by Musk on Aug. 7, 2018 harmed Tesla shareholders.

In the first of these two tweets in 2018, Musk said that the electric car maker was still grappling with production issues and needed Tesla’s $72 billion acquisition at a time when it was worth far less than it is today. “Funds have been secured,” he said. Musk followed up hours later with another tweet suggesting a deal was imminent.

Musk stepped down as Tesla’s chairman after it emerged that no funds were available to take Tesla private, and remained CEO as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but was found guilty of cheating. did not acknowledge

The impulsive billionaire appeared in court in a dark suit and tie on the third day of his civil trial in San Francisco. Twitter polluted the jury.

The jury, which convened earlier this week, focused intently on Musk as he answered questions from Nicholas Porritt, a lawyer representing Tesla’s shareholders. At one point, Musk asked Pollitt if he spoke closer to the microphone so he could hear him better. Other times, Musk stretched his neck as he looked around the courtroom.

The 51-year-old Musk said he cares “greatly” about his investors and has accused short sellers of making investments that pay off when the company’s stock price falls. It called it an “evil” practice and denigrated those profiting from short selling as “a pack of sharks.”

When presented with correspondence from Tesla investors ahead of his 2018 buyout tweets urging him to cut back on his Twitter habits or quit altogether, Musk specifically sent emails like “Niagara Falls.” I said I received it and I can’t remember the interaction from many years ago.

Even before Musk stood up, U.S. District Court Judge Edward Chen declared that a jury could consider these two tweets to be false, ruling whether Musk deliberately misled investors. and left it up to determine whether his remarks caused losses to investors.

Musk has previously claimed to have entered into a settlement with the SEC under duress and, in meetings with representatives of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, said he believed he secured financial backing for the Tesla deal.

Acquisition expert hired by shareholder lawyer to study events surrounding Musk’s Tesla bid to go private spent most of three hours Friday in the stands, deriding plan as ill-conceived concept bottom.

“The proposal was wildly out of place,” said Guhan Subramanian, a business law professor at Harvard University for more than two decades. “It was incoherent. It was fantastic.”

In the lengthy cross-examination that delayed Musk’s appearance, noting that attorneys for Tesla’s board of directors relied on the assistance of a graduate student to verify some of the materials related to the August 2018 tweet. , attempted to undermine the Subramanian testimony. Attorney William Price also noted that Subramanian paid him a fee of $1,900 per hour to compile a report on the case.

The lawsuit over Tesla’s tweets comes at a time when Musk is still focused on Twitter as an automaker CEO and heavily involved in SpaceX, the rocket company he founded.

Tesla’s current shareholders are concerned that Tesla is spending less time steering the automaker as competition intensifies. , wiped out more than $700 billion in stockholders’ equity, well above the $14 billion in equity volatility that occurred between the company’s stock price highs and lows on August 7-17. The 2018 period covered by the class action lawsuit.

Tesla’s stock price has split twice since then, with the $420 acquisition price quoted in a 2018 tweet equating to $28 on an adjusted basis. The company’s shares traded at about $133.42 on Friday, down from its November 2021 split-adjusted peak of $414.50.

After Musk abandoned the idea of ​​buying Tesla, the company overcame production problems, resulting in a rapid upturn in car sales, a sharp rise in stock prices, and until Musk bought Twitter, making him the richest man in the world. I became a person. Musk has fallen from the top of the asset list following the stock market backlash over his Twitter handling.

When asked about the challenges Tesla faced in 2018 on Friday, he recalled spending nights at the automaker’s California factory trying to keep the company afloat.

“The level of pain that went into making Tesla successful in the 2017-2018 period was excruciating,” he recalled.

