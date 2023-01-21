Google lays off 12,000 people, says CEO Sundar Pichai’s memo





Google announced Friday it would lay off 12,000 people from its workforce, with a number of major US tech companies laying off staff amid looming recession fears.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and parent company Alphabet, said in an email sent to staff at the company on Friday that the company will begin layoffs in the US immediately. In other countries, “local laws and practices take longer to process,” he said. CNBC reported in November that Google employees feared layoffs.

Web search and video-sharing giant Google will offer its U.S.-based employees 16 weeks of severance pay, plus two weeks of additional compensation for each year they work at Google, Pichai added.

After the news, Google’s stock price rose more than 5%.

Technology companies face many challenges today. Rising interest rates and inflation, especially over the past year, have sent tech stocks crashing, forcing advertisers to cut back on online ad spending.

Demand for U.S. tech stocks has surged, especially after interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The depressing macroeconomic conditions are putting pressure on these companies to drastically cut their workforces.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 9: Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a panel at the Americas CEO Summit hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce on June 9, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. The CEO Summit marked the second day of the event with the formal signing of the “United Nations to Link Marine Protected Areas” and a speech by US President Joe Biden. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images

On Wednesday, Amazon launched a new wave of job cuts affecting more than 18,000 people. On the same day, Microsoft announced plans to lay off 10,000 of her employees.

Under Elon Musk’s leadership, Twitter has also cut jobs, cutting more than half of the company’s headcount since he took over as CEO in October.

The layoff move from Google on Friday comes after CNBC reported on Thursday that the company delayed some of its employees’ year-end bonus checks until March or April, rather than paying them in full in January. It was conducted.

Read the full memo Pichai sent to staff on Friday:

Google employees,

I have hard news to share. We have decided to reduce our workforce by about 12,000. We have already sent another email to affected US employees. In other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices.

This means we are saying goodbye to the incredibly talented people we have worked so hard to employ and love working with. The fact that these changes affect the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me. I take full responsibility for the decisions that have brought us here.

Over the past two years, we have seen a period of dramatic growth. To keep pace with that growth, we have adapted for economic realities that differ from those we are currently facing.

We believe there is a great opportunity ahead of us because of the strength of our mission, the value of our products and services, and our early investments in AI. To fully capture it, you have to make a difficult choice. That’s why we undertook a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that our people and roles are aligned with our top corporate priorities. The roles you remove reflect the results of that review. Across alphabets, product areas, features, levels and geographies.

Retiring Googlers: Thank you for all you do to help people and businesses around the world. Your contributions are invaluable and we appreciate them.

This transition won’t be easy, but it will support employees looking for their next opportunity.

In the United States:

Pay employees during the notice period (minimum 60 days). In addition to his 16-week salary, Google will also provide him with a two-week retirement package for each of his years at Google, accelerating the vesting of his GSU for at least his 16-week period. To do. “We will pay bonuses for 2022 and the rest of our vacation. We will provide six months of healthcare, job placement services, and immigration support for those affected. support.

As a company nearly 25 years old, we are going through a difficult economic cycle. These are critical times to increase focus, rebuild our cost base, and direct people and capital to our top priorities.

Constraints in some areas allow you to bet big in others. Our AI-first transformation of the company a few years ago was a breakthrough for our business and the industry at large.

Thanks to these early investments, Google’s products are better than ever. We are also preparing to share an all-new experience for users, developers, and businesses. We have a huge opportunity in front of us to use AI across our products, and we are ready to tackle it boldly and responsibly.

All this work is a continuation of the healthy ignorance of the impossible that has been central to our culture from the beginning. If you look around Google today, you can see that same spirit and energy driving what we do. That’s why I remain optimistic about our ability to fulfill our mission, even in the most difficult days. Today is certainly one of them.

I think there are many questions about how we move forward. We will have a Town Hall on Monday. Check the calendar for details. Until then, take great care as you absorb this difficult news. As part of that, if you’re just starting work, start working from home today.

-thunder

