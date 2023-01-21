



DAVOS, Switzerland, January 20, 2023 /CSRwire/ – Vaccine delivery systems via the Gavis INFUSE platform between Project Last Mile and Gavi (The Vaccine Alliance) at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland today. A new collaboration has been announced to improve the

INFUSE – Innovations for Uptake, Scale and Equity in Immunization – helps improve vaccine delivery systems by connecting high-impact, proven innovations with the countries that need them most. We then inject capital and expertise into innovation to help it scale.

This collaboration brings catalytic funding and private sector thinking from the Coca-Cola ecosystem to the INFUSE platform. It is a time when the number of unvaccinated children (zero dose children) is increasing and the number of fully vaccinated people for COVID is increasing. -19 remains low. In 2020, 23 million children were unable to receive basic early childhood vaccines through routine health services. This is her highest since 2009, and she is 3.7 million more than in 2019 (UNICEF, 2021). Pandemic disruption continues to hinder equitable access to immunizations, putting millions of children at increased risk of vaccine-preventable diseases.

This new collaboration will accelerate the impact of INFUSE by helping Gavi-backed countries and innovators leverage private sector thinking to transform how they connect their needs to solutions.

We are delighted that The Coca-Cola Foundation and Project Last Mile have contributed funding and expertise to INFUSE 2.0. We appreciate their leadership in supporting the scaling of state-of-the-art technology for immunization. The private sector and innovation are playing an increasing role in protecting immunization systems from further shocks, said Marie Anju Saraka Yao, Managing Director, Resource Mobilization, Private Sector Partnerships and Innovative Finance. explained.

Project Last Mile will allocate US$1.5 million to further this initiative through funding from the Coca-Cola Foundation’s Stop the Spread grant. Project Last Mile will also leverage the Coca-Cola system’s expertise to help the innovator expand solutions to improve access, availability and uptake of immunizations, including but not limited to his COVID-19 vaccine. to support

We are happy to announce this new collaboration between Project Last Mile and Gavi INFUSE. This was made possible by his US$1.5 million grant from the Coca-Cola Foundation to Project Last Mile, explains Adrian Ristow, Executive Director of Project Last Mile. Project Last Mile has already saved over 40 million lives through his 40+ projects in Africa in partnership with USAID, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, PEPFAR and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. have saved Project Last Mile Journey to Support Scaling Innovation for Immunization.

Going forward, INFUSE 2.0 aims to unlock additional investment and private sector partnerships to leverage each other’s strengths to scale life-saving innovations. New partners interested in joining this effort to expand his INFUSE 2.0 and build equitable and resilient healthcare systems can visit https://www.projectlastmile.com/contact-us/ can.

About Project Last Mile Project Last Mile is a multi-sector partnership that will pioneer a scalable model for strengthening health systems by transferring the business and technical expertise of the Coca-Cola system to ministries of health in 14 African countries. am. The partnership includes the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund), the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, The Coca-Cola Company and The Coca-Cola Company. Cora Foundation. Project Last Mile is managed by the Global Environment & Technology Foundation. For more information, visit projectlastmile.com.

About The Coca-Cola Foundation The Coca-Cola Foundation is the global philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Company. Since its founding in 1984, the Foundation has awarded over $1.4 billion in grants to support sustainable community initiatives around the world, including environmental protection. Empower women. Improve the overall welfare of the community through education, youth development, arts and culture, and economic development.

About Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate half the world’s children against some of the world’s deadliest diseases. Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has immunized all generations of her more than 981 million children, prevented more than 16.2 million future deaths, and reduced child mortality in 73 low-income countries. has been halved. Gavi also plays a key role in improving global health security by supporting health systems and funding global stockpiles of Ebola, cholera, meningococcal and yellow fever vaccines. increase. After 20 years of progress, Gavi is now focused on protecting the next generation, especially her unvaccinated, dose-free children. The Vaccine Alliance employs innovative funding and the latest technologies, from drones to biometrics, to save millions more lives, prevent outbreaks before they spread, and help countries on the road to self-sufficiency. is supporting Find out more at www.gavi.org and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Gavi is a co-convener of COVAX, the vaccine pillar of the COVID-19 Access to Tools (ACT) Accelerator, working with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF. increase. In her role, Gavi focuses on COVAX procurement and delivery. With the COVAX facility, she coordinates the design, implementation and management of the Gavi COVAX AMC and works with Alliance partners, she UNICEF and she WHO, and national governments on country readiness and delivery.

The Vaccine Alliance connects developing countries with donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technology agencies, civil society, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and other private sector partners. A full list of donor governments and other major organizations funding Gavis’ work can be found here.

About GETF Founded in 1988, the Global Environmental Technology Foundation (GETF) is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating sustainable development through high-impact partnerships. I have a mission. GETF builds and manages high-impact public-private partnerships to support 100 countries through access to water, sanitation and sanitation, health system strengthening, entrepreneurship, women’s empowerment, sustainable agriculture and climate resilience. Together, we improve the lives of 14 million people. For more information, visit getf.org.

Founded in 1988, the Global Environment & Technology Foundation (GETF) is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to accelerate sustainable development through high-impact partnerships. I'm doing it. The GETF builds and manages high-impact public-private partnerships to support 65 countries through access to water, sanitation and sanitation, health system strengthening, entrepreneurship, women's empowerment, sustainable agriculture and climate resilience. Improving the lives of over 10 million people in the country. GETF-managed partnership platforms include the Replenish Africa Initiative (RAIN), The Coca-Cola Foundations Signatory Community Water Initiative, the Water and Development Alliance (WADA), and the Project Last Mile Partnership (PLM). Both are partnerships between The Coca-Cola Company and USAID. GETF serves as the secretariat for two influential water federations, the Global Water Challenge and the US Water Partnership.

