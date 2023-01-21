Google Brings Back Founder Pages, Brin Fends Off ChatGPT Threat





Google is in a state of emergency.

For the first time, the company found itself facing a threat to Internet search dominance.

The threat is ChatGPT, a conversational robot that allows humans to converse in natural language. Created by Open AI, the tool has been making headlines in tech circles since it launched on November 30th.

ChatGPT marks a departure from the competition Google has faced and beaten in recent years, and CEO Sundar Pichai has just made an exceptional move that demonstrates the urgency of the situation.

He brought back co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to oversee the Mountain View, Calif. search and cloud giant response.

Page and Brin have held several meetings with Google executives, according to The New York Times. Topic of Discussion: The new chatbot is seen by many experts as a true competitor to Google’s $149 billion annual revenue search business.

Page and Brin review AI strategy

Page and Brin specifically endorsed projects and ideas advocating adding chatbot functionality to Google’s search engine, the paper said, citing two people familiar with the meeting.

The two founders also provided advice to current leaders who are making artificial intelligence a strategic priority. Additionally, they reviewed his AI product the company is working on.

The two executives are back at the initiative of CEO Pichai. Since Page and Brin stepped down from their operational roles in 2019, they haven’t given much thought to Google.

Google, contacted by TheStreet, has neither confirmed nor denied the return of the two founders.

“We have a long focus on developing and deploying AI that improves people’s lives,” Google spokeswoman Lily Lin said in an emailed statement.

“We believe AI is a fundamental and transformative technology that will be of great benefit to individuals, businesses and communities. We need to consider the broader societal implications of

“We continue to test our AI technology internally to make sure it is useful and safe, and we look forward to sharing more experiences externally soon.”

Google’s counterattack in progress

Google’s counterattack is underway. Google plans to launch more than 20 new AI products this year, and most of all, it will unveil a version of its search engine with chatbot capabilities. This is all part of the code red declared by Pichai.

Boss insisted that Google had no intention of relinquishing its leadership position in AI when it announced the 12,000 job cuts on January 20.

“Constraints in some areas allow us to bet big in others,” Pichai said in an email to employees. “Transforming the company to be AI-first a few years ago was a breakthrough for our business and the industry as a whole.”

“Thanks to our early investment, our products are better than ever, and we are poised to deliver a whole new experience for our users, developers and businesses.

“There is a huge opportunity in front of us to use AI across our products, and we are ready to tackle it boldly and responsibly.”

Microsoft (MSFT) – Get Free Report wants to invest another $10 billion in chatbot creator OpenAI because, unlike past rivals, ChatGPT is a major threat to Google, according to Bloomberg News. I’m here. The software and cloud giant sees AI products as a way to tackle Google head-on.

CEO Satya Nadella said on Twitter on January 16th:

What you can do with ChatGPT

In less than two months, the ChatGPT chatbot has become a spectacular success. From academics to technologists to the general public, the artificial intelligence of ChatGPT tools will blow your mind.

ChatGPT stands for “generatively trained transformer”. A conversational robot that allows humans to converse in natural language.

Revolutionary is the fact that this artificial intelligence interface is perfectly comfortable in conversational mode. You can ask many questions one after another and expect clear answers.

This is a generalist robot. You can ask ChatGPT to write a movie script, dissertation plan, or computer code. According to AI experts, the most impressive thing is the fact that ChatGPT provides quick answers without internet access.

The engineers and developers behind ChatGPT started by providing ChatGPT with a large amount of text, then asked various questions and systematically wrote down all the answers. We then categorized them based on both quality, accuracy, and usefulness, and finally, with the aim of ensuring the correctness of the answers.

One of ChatGPT’s skills is considered particularly innovative. The ability of a robot to break down a complex task into a number of smaller, elementary tasks, much like a computer program does, to facilitate a solution for a human user.

