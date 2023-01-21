Google is laying off 12,000 employees





Google’s parent company, Alphabet, wrote in a company-wide email sent to employees that it was cutting about 12,000 jobs, or about 6% of its global workforce. Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said he “deeply apologizes” to the employees being laid off, saying it was “a difficult decision to prepare us for the future.” It has global and company-wide implications, and Pichai said he “takes full responsibility for the decisions that have brought us here.”

Alphabet has hired heavily in recent years during a period of “dramatic growth,” but Mr. Pichai said he hired “because of economic realities that are different from the ones we are facing today.” . Over the past few weeks, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and others have all made painful and dramatic job cuts due to the economic situation.

Google is the last company to cut jobs, thanks in part to its strong advertising and cloud computing divisions. But the company’s last quarter profit fell 27% compared to the same period last year, and Pichai said Alphabet will have to cut costs and jobs. But activists and analysts have called for more aggressive job cuts, noting that the company’s headcount has increased by 20% since his 2017, according to Bloomberg.

Pichai said employees will be paid during a full notice period of at least 60 days. Alphabet also offers his two-week retirement package for each of his years at Google, in addition to his 16-week salary, “accelerates GSU vesting by at least 16 weeks.” It will also pay bonuses for 2022 and the rest of the vacation period, and provide six months of health care, job placement services, and “immigrant support for those affected.”

Over the past two weeks, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta laid off 10,000, 18,000 and 11,000 employees respectively. Google also recently cut other costs, including the closure of Stadia and the cancellation of his next-gen Pixelbook laptop. The company plans to put more effort into his AI, saying it is “ready to deliver a whole new experience for users, developers and businesses.”

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by an editorial team independent of the parent company. Some stories contain affiliate links. When you purchase something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/google-parent-alphabet-is-laying-off-12000-employees-105523115.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos