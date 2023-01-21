ShotSpotter Document Reveals Critical Human Role in Shooting Techniques





In more than 140 U.S. cities, including Detroit, ShotSpotter’s artificial intelligence algorithms and complex network of microphones evaluate hundreds of thousands of sounds each year to determine whether they are gunshots and are currently being used in criminal cases nationwide. I am generating some data.

However, confidential ShotSpotter documents obtained by the Associated Press outline what the company doesn’t always promote about its “precision surveillance system.” Human employees are able to quickly reverse or reverse the algorithm’s decisions, and are given wide discretion to decide whether the voice is appropriate. Gunshots, fireworks, thunder, etc.

Such a reversal will occur with a 10% chance by 2021 corporate accounts. Experts say this could introduce subjectivity into increasingly important decisions and could contradict one of the reasons AI is being used in law enforcement tools to mitigate all roles in the first place. I have. too much human.

The 19-page operational document, marked “WARNING: CONFIDENTIAL,” details how employees in ShotSpotter’s review center listen to recordings and how the algorithm determines if a gunshot has been fired. increase. The rhythm of the firing, whether the audio pattern looks like a “sideways Christmas tree”, whether there is “his 100% certainty of firing in the reviewer’s mind”.

In a statement to AP, ShotSpotter said the role of humans is a positive check for algorithms and that “plain language” documents reflect the high accuracy standards reviewers must meet. .

Tom Chittum, the company’s vice president of analytics, said: and forensic services.

Chittom added that the company’s expert witnesses have testified in 250 cases in 22 states and “97% aggregate accuracy of real-time detection across all customers” has been verified by the analytics firm commissioned by the company. I was.

Another part of the document notes ShotSpotter’s long-standing focus on speed and decisiveness, and its ability to classify a sound in less than a minute and alert local police and 911 dispatchers so they can dispatch officers to the scene. emphasizing our commitment to

The article, titled “Adopting a New York State of Mind,” noted that the New York Police Department had asked ShotSpotter to avoid posting audible warnings of “potential shooting.” doing.

“End result: Reviewers are trained to deterministically and accurately classify and attempt to remove questionable publications,” the document reads.

Experts say such guidance under severe time pressure may encourage ShotSpotter reviewers to mistakenly classify sounds as gunshots.

“You’re not giving humans much time,” said Jeffrey Morrison, a UK-based speech recognition scientist who specializes in forensic processes. “And when humans are under a lot of pressure, they are more likely to make mistakes.”

ShotSpotter says it has issued 291,726 gunshot warnings to clients in 2021. That same year, in a comment to his AP that was added to an earlier article, ShotSpotter said that more than 90% of the time human reviewers agreed with the machine’s classification, but the company invested in the team. of reviewers “10% of the time disagree with the machine”. ShotSpotter didn’t answer questions about whether that ratio still holds true.

ShotSpotter’s operational documents, which the company has claimed in court to be a trade secret for more than a year, recently came to light in Chicago, where police and prosecutors used ShotSpotter data as evidence in the murder of Chicago’s grandfather. I was released from a protective order in a lawsuit. For allegedly shooting a man in a car in 2020. Michael Williams nearly spent a year in prison until a judge dismissed the case due to insufficient evidence.

Williams’ pretrial hearing evidence shows that ShotSpotter’s algorithm initially classified the noise picked up by the microphone as a firecracker, making that determination with 98% confidence. However, ShotSpotter reviewers who rated the sound quickly relabeled it as a gunshot.

The Cook County Public Defender’s Office says the operational document is the only document ShotSpotter has sent in response to multiple subpoenas regarding guidelines, manuals, or other scientific protocols. Public companies have long resisted calls to open their businesses to independent scientific scrutiny.

Fremont, Calif.-based ShotSpotter confirmed to the AP that it has other “comprehensive training and operational materials” but considers them “confidential and trade secret.”

ShotSpotter installed its first sensor in Redwood City, Calif., in 1996, and for years relied solely on local 911 dispatchers and law enforcement before adding its own human reviewers in 2011 to monitor potential I confirmed each gunshot.

Paul Greene, a ShotSpotter employee who frequently testifies about the system, explained at an evidence hearing in 2013 that a staff reviewer addressed an issue with the system. To listen. ”

“Classification is the most difficult element of the process,” Greene said at the hearing. “Simply because you can’t control the environment in which the bullet is fired.”

Green added that the company likes to hire ex-military, ex-police and musicians who are familiar with firearms. Their training includes listening to hundreds of audio samples of gunshots and visiting rifle ranges to familiarize themselves with the characteristics of gun blasts.

When the city weighed the promise of the system against its price tag (which could reach $95,000 per square mile annually), company employees noted how loud the acoustic sensors on utility poles and light poles popped, I explained in detail what to pick up boom, bang and then filter. It’s heard through an algorithm that automatically classifies it as a gunshot or something else.

But so far, little was known about the next steps. How ShotSpotter’s human reviewers in the Washington DC and San Francisco Bay Area judge gunshots and other noises 24 hours a day.

According to a document written by David Valdez, a former police officer and now former supervisor of one of ShotSpotter’s review centers, “It’s important to hear audio downloads.” The shootings that could be made are compelling.”

Part of the decision that has changed since the document was written in 2021 is whether reviewers can consider whether an algorithm has a “high confidence” that it is a gunshot. ShotSpotter says the company will stop showing algorithm reliability ratings to reviewers in June 2022.

ShotSpotter CEO Ralph Clark says the system’s machine classification is improved by “a real-world feedback loop from humans.”

However, recent research has found that humans tend to overestimate their ability to discriminate sounds.

A 2022 study published in the peer-reviewed journal Forensic Science International examined how well human listeners can identify voices compared to speech recognition tools. All human listeners were found to perform worse than voice systems alone. The findings should lead to the elimination of human listeners in trials whenever possible.

“Is that the case with ShotSpotter? Are the ShotSpotter system and reviewers better than the system alone?” asked Morrison, one of the seven researchers who conducted the study.

“I don’t know. But ShotSpotter needs verification to prove it.”

