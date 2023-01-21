Google layoffs reach 12,000 as global tech job cuts continue





Search giant Google downplayed Microsoft’s mass layoff announcement, with CEO Sundar Pichai telling employees on Friday that 12,000 roles, about 6% of the workforce, will be cut globally.

Economists say the massive hiring of big tech companies during the pandemic has weighed heavily on them, and the many recent job cuts in the sector are a risk factor as the economy slows. It was part of the balance. That seemed to apply to Google’s cut, too.

The past two years have seen dramatic growth. To facilitate that growth, Pichai wrote in a memo to employees that we hired because of economic realities that differ from those we are currently facing. Like other recent tech CEOs who cut jobs before him, he apologized and said he takes responsibility for decisions that affect people’s lives.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has about 187,000 employees worldwide, according to recent regulatory filings. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people would be affected at Google’s Mountain View headquarters, or the entire Bay Area. The company reportedly had 45,000 employees in the region last year.

Neither Google nor parent company Alphabet filed mass layoff notices with the California Department of Employment Development this week, the agency said. Notice is required by law when large companies make significant cuts. If the affected employee’s last date is more than 60 days from Friday, the company is not yet required to file a notice.

In a statement, the Alphabet Workers Union, which represents a minority of the company’s more than 1,000 contractors and employees, condemned the decision.

In a single email, Sundar Pichai robbed thousands of workers of their lives, said Parul Kuhl, the union’s executive chairman, in a statement. This is malicious and unacceptable behavior by a company that has profited from

Alphabet is expected to report its fourth quarter earnings next month. Third-quarter results showed the company posted revenue growth of 6% compared to his 2021 quarter. This is well below the 41% earnings jump between the third quarter of 2020 and the same period in 2021.

Pichai said the company is scrutinizing its products and services and the cuts reflect areas of its business that have failed. Pichai said the jobs cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and geographies deeply regret the layoffs.

He pointed to the company’s early investments in AI and hinted that the hot industry could get more and more attention.

Pichai said Google will pay U.S. employees during the legally required 60-day notice period and provide 16 weeks of severance pay.

The company will pay employees bonuses and vacations, provide health care for six months, and provide job placement and immigration services for employees in need, he added.

The cuts come as layoffs have disrupted the tech industry in recent months, and fears of a slowing economy and apparent overhiring during the pandemic have created pressure on companies to streamline operations.

San Francisco’s largest private employer, Salesforce, announced this month that it will cut 8,000 jobs, about 10% of its workforce.

Twitter has reportedly laid off about 67% of its once-strong workforce of 7,500 people since Elon Musk bought the company late last year. , many tech companies are actively hiring and cutting headcount during the pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chase DiFeliciantonio is a staff writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @ChaseDiFelice

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sfchronicle.com/tech/article/Google-cuts-12-000-jobs-as-global-tech-layoffs-17730956.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos