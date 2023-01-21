Analysts Predict Next Wave of Innovation From New Kinds of Data Applications





Superclouds have been called a paradigm shift, a gap-filler, and a revolutionary way to mitigate the risks of shadow IT.

But, as CUBE’s recent Supercloud2 broadcast shows, it shows the same conclusion no matter what label is applied to define the supercloud. Big changes are happening in today’s enterprise cloud world.

This is an identified wave, said John Furrier (pictured, center), industry analyst for theCUBE, a SiliconANGLE Medias live streaming studio. It is ultimately the gateway to multicloud and the standard for new applications, new ways to manage data. I was seeing all kinds of new infrastructure converging, with AI and machine learning and data at its core. It’s a big story and it’s about to change society and ultimately the business model of companies.

Furrier spoke with theCUBE Industry Analyst Dave Vellante (left) and TechAlpha Partners Principal Analyst and Investor George Gilbert (right) during the event wrap of theCUBE’s exclusive broadcast. They discussed key points taken from discussions throughout the Supercloud2 event. (*disclosed below)

Beyond data as code

Several Supercloud2 sessions provided evidence that large enterprises are beginning to adopt new kinds of data applications that can autonomously orchestrate actions beyond those written in code.

Instead of building apps based on code, look at this North Star building apps that are defined by data from people, places, things, activities, and anything else that’s linked to the real world,” says Gilbert. says. Amazon.com is defined by what comes from the Amazon ecosystem or marketplace data.

Analysts say major cloud providers such as Amazon are unlikely to lose their way in this new era of data applications. But there are also emerging signs that the next wave of technological innovation may come from outside the hyperscaler sphere.

Hyperscalers will continue to do their job and be very successful, Bellante said. The next wave of data-driven innovation will come from elsewhere. Organizations want to share data across clouds, across organizations, and outside ecosystems, and generate revenue from that data sharing. There is real-time inference at the edge with AI that enables you to do new things with never-before-seen data.

A cross-cloud exchange creates a new infrastructure for handling new ways of managing data. According to Furrier, this could significantly change the structure of operations between companies.

He said it’s all about refactoring the infrastructure. You will see the infrastructure impacting the operations that make the supercloud possible. It is the focus of that operation that becomes very important. That’s my big point today.

(* Disclosure: This is an editorial segment. TheCUBE is a paid media partner of Supercloud2. Sponsors of theCUBEs event coverage do not have editorial rights to theCUBE or SiliconANGLE content.)

