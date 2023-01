Alphabet Google parent company cuts 12,000 jobs

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is cutting about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its workforce, it said in a staff memo on Friday. Tech sectors are reeling from layoffs, and companies are betting their future on artificial intelligence (AI).

The job cuts come at a delicate time for a US company that has long been a leader in key areas of AI research.

Alphabet is currently facing a challenge from Microsoft, for example, a technology department that can create almost any content a user can think of and type into a text box.

Microsoft said this week that recession fears have forced it to cut 10,000 jobs, less than 5% of its workforce, and it plans to infuse more AI into its products going forward. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai also reiterated in the memo.

Alphabet faces “different economic realities” from the past two years when it rapidly expanded its workforce, and Mr. Pichai said he takes “full responsibility” for the decision.

Pichai became CEO of Alphabet in 2019.

Still, he said Google is gearing up to “deliver entirely new experiences for users, developers and businesses” and that “there is a huge opportunity in front of us to bring AI across our products.” .

major launch

The company is working on a large-scale AI launch, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. One of the sources said it will take place this spring.

Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter said Alphabet’s advertising business, which powers Google’s search engine and YouTube, is not immune to economic turmoil.

“Ad growth is skyrocketing, which contrasts with the busy days of post-pandemic reopening when consumer spending surged,” she said. she said.

It was unclear whether Alphabet would suffer a temporary economic hit related to the job cuts. It said earlier this week that Microsoft’s severance package, leasing consolidation and changes to its hardware lineup would cost more than $1 billion.

Alphabet’s layoffs followed a review of its workforce and priorities, which led to layoffs in various areas, Pichai said. Among the unemployed are recruiters, corporate staff, and people working in engineering and product teams, he added.

In the US, where Alphabet has already emailed affected employees, employees will receive severance pay and six months of health care, as well as immigration assistance.

A person who said he worked on Google’s Chrome browser posted on Twitter that he lost his job despite being promoted to lead the project.

Abroad, local employment laws and practices take longer to notify layoffs, Pichai said in a memo.

