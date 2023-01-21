IonQ Opens First Quantum Computing Manufacturing Facility in the US





COLLEGE PARK, MD, January 20, 2023 — IonQ, Inc., the industry leader in quantum computing, today announced plans to open the nation’s first manufacturing facility dedicated to quantum computing just outside Seattle, Washington. bottom. The new facility will house IonQ’s growing R&D and manufacturing team, developing systems to meet ongoing customer demand. Today’s announcement is made with public support from Sen. Patti Murray, D-W.A., an early supporter of CHIPS and Science Law, and Rep. is part of a broader intent to invest $1 billion through IonQ’s expansion. Pacific Northwest for the next decade.

Senator Murray said IonQ’s decision to open the first U.S. quantum computing manufacturing facility here in Bothell is a huge milestone and great news for the state of Washington. Opening this facility absolutely helps ensure that Washington State continues to be a leader in innovation and cutting-edge technology, but it also provides work that is an investment in our families and their future. I mean. These are the kinds of investments that happen when we pass laws like CHIPS and the Science Act to invest in manufacturing in the United States and build the economy of the future here in the country.

This exciting announcement further underscores Washington as a leading global technology and innovation hub. Quantum computing will play a pivotal role in many aspects of 21st century technology, said Rep. Suzan DelBene (WA-01). Our community’s unique technological infrastructure and skilled workforce make such opportunities possible. We look forward to welcoming his IonQ expansion to Bothell and the Pacific Northwest.

The 65,000-square-foot facility is located in the Seattle suburb of Bothell, Washington, and is home to regional technology and pharmaceutical companies such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Panasonic, Seattle Genetics, and academic institutions such as the University of Washington. This new location will house IonQ’s second quantum data center and will be his IonQ’s primary production engineering hub in North America. IonQ hopes to add thousands of new jobs and opportunities to the region in the coming years.

IonQ’s CEO and President, Peter Chapman, said: The Seattle area has been a center of innovation and manufacturing for decades, home to the skilled workforce needed to design, build and manufacture quantum computers. When we were planning our expansion, the Seattle area was an ideal choice for our new facility. He is one of Seattle’s most innovative companies, and is excited to have so many of them as partners and customers of his IonQ.

IonQ Vice President of Product Engineering Dr. Dave Mehuys will join IonQ in March 2022 from a senior management role at Psiquantum to oversee the construction of the new facility. With over 20 years of experience in system hardware engineering, module component engineering, customer service, and managing manufacturing operations, Dr. Mehuys will play an integral role in his IonQ’s growth in the region. increase.

Dave has held numerous technical leadership and executive roles in scientific, communications networking, and quantum computing companies. We know he will be of great value to his IonQ team as they expand operations and work towards further commercializing quantum computers. Chapman. Dave’s manufacturing experience will greatly benefit our work at PNW. Also, his ability to lead as well as lead a multidisciplinary team makes him well suited for this new position.

Today’s office announcement is the latest in a series of developments for IonQ in the Pacific Northwest. In 2022, IonQ and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) announced that a public-private partnership has resulted in a sustained and robust supply of barium qubits for IonQ’s next-generation barium-based quantum computers. bottom. Additionally, the IonQs quantum system is available on his two major cloud platforms, regional Amazon Braket and Azure Quantum. Last year, IonQ Aria powered by 25 #AQs, making it the world’s most powerful known quantum computer.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a quantum computing leader with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ Aria is the latest in a series of state-of-the-art commercial quantum systems, boasting an industry-leading 25 algorithmic qubits. In addition to record performance, IonQ has defined what they believe is the best path to scaling. IonQ is the only company with quantum systems available through Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud clouds, and direct API access. IonQ was founded in his 2015 by Dr. Christopher Monroe and Dr. Jun-sang Kim, based on 25 years of pioneering research. For more information, please visit www.ionq.com.

Source: IonQ

