Google’s parent company Alphabet will cut 12,000 jobs worldwide.alphabet





Google’s parent company plans to cut 12,000 jobs worldwide as it becomes the latest major US tech company to cut its workforce after a pandemic-related job boom.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said the job cuts were due to a rigorous overhaul of the business. The cut comes days after Microsoft announced it would cut 10,000 jobs, citing changing digital spending habits and a weak global economy.

Pichai announced in an email to Google staff the job cuts affecting about 6% of Alphabet’s 187,000 strong workforce. Echoing recent statements by the company’s U.S. peers, he indicated that the business had grown too much during the pandemic, when demand for digital services and products surged.

The past two years have seen dramatic growth. To facilitate that growth, he wrote, we adopted for economic realities different from those we now face.

Pichai said the cuts will span Alphabet, product areas, features, levels and geographies. The company is owned by Google and also owns YouTube and the Android mobile operating system.

Alphabet had already warned investors of a slowdown in its core business of search advertising, which companies pay to appear in users’ search results. Last year, Q3 search revenue was $39.5 billion ($32 billion), growing 4%, below market expectations.

Other job cuts in the U.S. tech industry in recent months include 18,000 jobs at Amazon, 11,000 jobs at Facebook owner Meta and 8,000 jobs at business software company Salesforce. .

Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy said the company had hired rapidly in recent years when it announced the layoffs. Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive and founder of Meta, said expectations that the pandemic would lead to sustained increases in revenue didn’t turn out the way I expected.Mark of software company Salesforce.com Benioff, Co-CEO, said this month:

According to the website Layoffs.fyi, tech companies laid off more than 150,000 workers worldwide last year, with another 38,800 layoffs already announced for 2023.

Dan Ives, an analyst at U.S. financial services firm Wedbush Securities, said the sweeping job cuts reflected a response by previously booming tech companies in a tougher global economic environment. said there is.

With many of these companies (large and small) spending money like 1980s rock stars, we’re seeing 5% to 10% job cuts across the tech sector, ahead of macro softening. He said it was necessary to curb expense control.

Pichai said in a statement that Google is ready to take advantage of developments in artificial intelligence. Across our products, he writes, there is a huge opportunity in front of him to use AI, and he is ready to tackle it boldly and responsibly. Alphabets’ division includes his AI subsidiary DeepMind in the UK.

