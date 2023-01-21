Former Presidential Innovation Fellow Highlights Importance of Programs for Tech Hiring





Presidential Innovation Fellows is one of many programs aimed at attracting skilled professionals working with or for governments and increasing their entry points, a critical need facing a shortage of the technical workforce. . The PIF program will celebrate his 10th anniversary in 2022. Nextgov recently met with Charles Worthington, a former Fellow and now Chief Technology Officer of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

If this program hadn’t existed, I’m not sure I would have been in government.

Worthington was a 2013 Fellow and worked on a Department of Energy project to support the implementation of the government’s Open Data Policy. He has also collaborated with other Fellows on various projects, including VA projects.

In all the different projects we’ve been working on, it’s been great to have a very dedicated and diverse group of technologists who were figuring out how to use design and technology to make government work better. There were many different projects, different institutions, different situations. It was great to be able to work with that group of people and try to figure things out together.

The PIF program, which aims to bring together industry technologists and government innovators to improve federal technology, is the first of several programs designed to bring tech talent to government. Other programs include the US Digital Service, in which technicians provide limited citizen service tours to help governments solve complex challenges, and the initial General Services Administration launch in August 2021. Includes the latest US Digital Corpsa 2-Year Fellowship for Career Technicians. PIF Fellows created the 18F, now housed in the GSA, and partnered with other agencies to build and modify government-wide digital services.

Worthington said that unlike other professions such as law, medicine, and finance, where individuals can serve as judges’ clerks or work for national laboratories, the National Institutes of Health, or the Treasury Department, the technology sector has no public sector. I pointed out that there is no fixed pipeline for services, respectively.

The tech industry as a whole has a fairly immature tradition of public service, which Worthington said is one of the biggest gaps in the tech industry. There are many other professions that have this rich tradition of public service, and it is considered important and good for some of the best members of that profession to spend part of their careers in public service. And maybe it’s because the tech industry is relatively new and doesn’t yet have a rich tradition.

He said programs such as PIF, USDS and Digital Corps are very important. Because it shows that people with technical skills – software developers, product managers, designers, data scientists – have ways to use their skills internally. The government says it aligns with what they can do and helps them understand how to use those skills to accomplish something that really matters.

For Worthington, the PIF program had a dramatic impact on his career. One of the reasons he did so was that the program helped him transition from private sector to public sector work, while drawing on his background as a technologist.

He never thought I would be in public service for so long, nor did he think there would be a way for technicians to use their technical skills in the same way that I had done before. said. I believe this program was a way of introducing me to civil service, so without that entry point, I don’t think I would have even been able to become a civil servant.

The tech industry is currently facing an increase in layoffs, but governments are working to attract such workers. For example, the VA He launched the initiative in November 2022. This includes conducting targeted outreach, improving career websites, and expanding compensation for technical specialists.

Mr. Worthington wants to really articulate how he can influence people. I’m trying to find a way to get a role. [the] The VA makes that path easier, as it can be confusing for those who have never really considered working in government. There are many new terms regarding applying for government jobs that do not match what people encounter in the private sector. I’ve set up the site and an email inbox that I can send emails to if I’m interested in a conversation.[ing] to a real person on what the process looks like.

He added that besides introducing people to public service, PIF’s impact comes not only as fellows, but to people after their time on the program and the lasting impact of their work. . around the government.

According to Worthington, his career in the PIF and later government changed his preconceptions about government and its work. Before entering government, he explained, many see government leaders as smart professionals separate from themselves.

As a Fellow, and since then, I have come to realize that government is actually made up of people who are made up of Americans who have decided to dedicate part of their lives to public service. So it’s not like a specialist’s special room. It’s basically just Americans who decide to show up and do public service. Worthington said all Americans with different skill sets should be in the room to opt in to public service.

He suggested that one way to attract people to government jobs is to have a role similar to that of the private sector.

We need to make more avenues for meaningful roles for those professions. So it’s mostly software engineers, product managers, designers and data scientists, he said. Governments need more positions to match the current technical and professional roles of the private sector. And we were doing a lot of that in VA. We were trying to update our positions to reflect these types of roles.

He added that if there is a large wage gap between the public and private sectors, it puts the public sector at a significant disadvantage.

Additionally, Worthington said the government must improve communication about the impact people can have by working for the government. He said he was excited.

Worthington said they are very excited to hear that one million people have downloaded the new mobile app and that VA’s website is gaining 10 million unique users each month. I think the idea of ​​being able to build a product that impacts a large number of people is very appealing to engineers. So it’s up to us to clearly communicate what the impact is. And that’s why I think it’s so important to have programs like the PIF and the US Digital Service and Digital Corps to facilitate easier ways for those people to get into government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nextgov.com/policy/2023/01/former-presidential-innovation-fellow-stresses-programs-importance-tech-recruitment/382032/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos