Google parent Alphabet to cut 12,000 jobs

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is cutting about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its workforce, the company said on Friday.

CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to employees posted on the company’s website on Friday that the cuts would affect product areas and roles across regions.

Affected U.S. employees will remain on company payroll for 60 days and receive at least 16 weeks of severance pay in addition to other benefits.

Alphabet has added more than 50,000 employees in the past two years as surging demand for its services during the pandemic boosted its profits. However, in recent quarters, the company’s core digital advertising business has slowed as advertisers cut spending due to the recession and fears of a recession.

The last two years have seen dramatic growth, Pichai said in an email. To keep pace with that growth, we have adopted economic realities that differ from those we are currently facing.

Pichai said the layoffs are part of an effort to refocus the company on its core business, which includes an initial investment in artificial intelligence. These are critical times to sharpen our focus, redesign our cost base, and direct talent and capital to our top priorities,” he said.

Alphabet is set to report earnings for the three months ending December 30 in early February, with Wall Street analysts expecting the company’s earnings to grow by just 1.7% compared to the same period last year. I’m here. That would mean a significant slowdown from his 32% growth rate recorded around the same time last year. Analysts also forecast that net profit will fall by nearly 25% year-over-year.

Google’s job cuts are just the latest in a wave of tech job cuts as inflation weighs on consumer spending and rising interest rates squeezes funding. Demand for digital services during the pandemic has also waned as people return to living offline.

Microsoft (MSFT) announced Wednesday that it will cut 10,000 employees. Amazon (AMZN) also recently announced it was laying off 18,000 people, Salesforce (CRM) cut 10% of his staff, and Facebook (FB) parent company Meta said it would cut 11,000 of his jobs. . (Apple is one of the rare big tech companies that hasn’t announced major layoffs in recent months.)

On Friday, Wayfair announced it would cut about 1,750 employees and implement a second round of layoffs within six months.

Tech CEOs, from Metas’ Mark Zuckerberg to Salesforce’s Marc Benioff, overhired early in the pandemic and read how surges in demand for their products would cool once Covid-19 restrictions were eased. I have blamed myself for being wrong. Friday’s Pichai was also responsible for cutting the alphabet.

The fact that these changes affect the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me and I take full responsibility for the decisions that have brought us here, Pichai said. However, he added:

Job growth has slowed in recent months, with more widespread layoff announcements, especially from tech companies. But that doesn’t necessarily mean more unemployed people, Robert Frick, a corporate economist at the Navy Federal Credit Union, told CNN Thursday. unemployment insurance first-time claims fell to 190,000, the lowest total in 15 weeks.

While high-profile corporate layoffs make the headlines, many companies are looking for more workers, especially technical workers. These workers are in high demand, from the auto industry to the Department of Veterans Affairs to nonprofits, he said.

The labor market remains so tight that many tech workers and other skilled workers can quickly catch up before receiving unemployment benefits. It is also likely to be bought by smaller companies, whose workers are in much higher demand than large companies, Flick added.

Alicia Wallace contributed to this article.

