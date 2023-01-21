Adopting Technology and Innovation to Strengthen India’s Spices Trade





The 6th edition of the All India Spice Exporters Forum (AISEF), hosted by the International Spice Congress (ISC), explores the challenges facing the spice industry in the post-Covid era, new consumer behavioral trends, product innovation and digital technology. A discussion on the adaptation of Helped transform the sector.

The Covid pandemic and restrictions have had a devastating impact on various sectors of the food, agribusiness and spice trades. It has manifested in many ways, including market and supply chain disruptions, financial impacts on businesses, tighter global markets, crop supply restrictions, higher commodity prices, and trade imbalances. According to AISEF vice-president Emmanuel Nambuserir, the conference was primarily aimed at coming up with time-bound and customized solutions because of the heterogeneity of the problems facing the spice industry. It will be held under the theme of rebound.

Logistical problems within the supply chain, particularly restrictions on cross-border and internal movement, and labor issues disrupted the food supply. Overall, India’s exports of spices to China, West Asia and the EU have been greatly affected.

Stricter regulations to curb adulteration and increased buyer requirements for sustainably sourced spices have challenged the unorganized sector to ensure compliance with regulations and provide food-safe spices. There is a need to draw attention to building capacity to produce.

ISC’s special sessions on consumer behavior and needs will focus on breaking inertia, achieving product compliance, and driving digital transformation.

change in taste

Consumer preferences are also shifting to a digitalized approach to food selection. According to Prakash Namboodiri, his director of commercials for AB Mauri India, most spice companies use online/digital platforms for domestic sales, not for export.

The discussion offers some of the best solutions for the spice industry, including e-commerce for export, building the right infrastructure, and centrally managed agro-ecosystems to adapt and thrive in the new world order. bottom.

Scientific sessions on advanced digital technologies provided a range of solutions for spice and herb growers, including remote monitoring of soil conditions, improved water management, pest and disease outbreak prediction, and crop monitoring.

Spice industry exhibitors from around the world will be showcasing over 125 booths with products and services covering all aspects of the industry at the trade fairs held as part of the event.

Published January 21, 2023

