12,000 jobs cut, 6% reduction in headcount





Inflation and student loan forgiveness lead to the biggest money stories of the year

Inflation and layoffs were some of the biggest financial topics in 2022. What does this tell us about the US economy heading into 2023?

Google on Friday announced plans to cut about 12,000 jobs, joining other tech giants laying off thousands of jobs.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and parent company Alphabet, confirmed the layoffs in an email sent to Google employees, later published in a Google blog post.

The job cuts will reduce the company’s workforce by about 6%.

“This means we are saying goodbye to the incredibly talented people we’ve hired so hard and loved working with. I deeply apologize for that.” “The fact that these changes affect the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that have brought us here.

“Over the past two years, we have seen a period of dramatic growth. I hired you.”

Tracking tech layoffs: Why companies like Amazon and Meta are cutting jobs in 2022

Pichai said the layoffs reflected a “critical overhaul” of Google’s business. He said the jobs being cut “span across alphabets, product areas, functions, levels and geographies.”

How many employees does Google have?

According to a September 2022 regulatory filing, Alphabet said it employs about 187,000 people, compared to about 150,000 at the end of 2021 and 119,000 in 2019.

The 12,000 job cuts announced on Friday represent more than 6% of total staff.

Were employees affected by Google layoffs notified?

U.S. employees have already been notified, according to Pichai’s message. He said the process takes longer in other countries due to local laws and practices.

In the United States, terminated employees will be paid a notice period (60 days), a bonus for 2022, and the remainder of their vacation period. According to Friday’s message, Google will also offer a severance package for two weeks in addition to 16 weeks for each year the employee worked at her Google, as well as six months for health care, immigration. We also provide support, and job placement services.

Alphabet Stocks (GOOG)

Alphabet shares (GOOG) rose more than 2% in early Friday trading.

Google layoffs join Amazon, Microsoft and others

Google isn’t the only tech giant to initiate mass layoffs in recent months.

Over 200,000 tech workers have been laid off since the beginning of 2022, according to Layoffs.fyi, given Google’s job cuts.

Earlier this week, Amazon began laying off thousands of employees. On January 4th, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced plans for the company to cut more than 18,000 jobs “between the cuts it made in November and the cuts it’s sharing today.”

New layoff notices for about 8,000 employees started Wednesday. This comes just months after his first 10,000 job cuts.

Wednesday: Amazon begins next round of layoffs, tech giant cuts more than 18,000 jobs in total

Also this week: Microsoft will lay off 10,000 employees starting Wednesday.Approximately 5% of employees affected

Also on Wednesday, Microsoft announced 10,000 job cuts, or almost 5% of its workforce. And Facebook’s parent company, Meta, announced in November that it had cut 13% of its workforce, or 11,000 of his.

Contributors: Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY. Associated Press

