Tech layoffs in 2023: Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, Amazon

Just three weeks into the new year, tens of thousands of Big Tech employees are staring into the barrel of unemployment.

Microsoft has announced it will lay off 10,000 employees in the coming months, while Google plans to lay off 12,000 employees. Meanwhile, Amazon has launched its biggest ever cuts, and this year he plans to lay off 18,000 people.

More than 55,300 employees at more than 154 technology companies will be affected by layoffs in 2023, according to layoff tracking site Layoffs.fyi.

To justify job cuts, CEOs like Google’s Sundar Pichai and Salesforce’s Marc Benioff have framed layoffs as a necessary setback after overhiring two years ago, and are on the brink of an economic slowdown. has been repeated.

Pichai told employees on Friday that Google “has hired us because of an economic reality that is different from the economic reality we are facing right now,” echoing a message Benioff sent to Salesforce staff earlier this month. rice field. And I take responsibility for that. ”

Cuts for 2023 were foreseen late last year, as some giants began cutting numbers.

Twitter’s massive layoffs have a theme of its own, with Elon Musk taking over the platform in October and cutting thousands of employees.

Other companies such as Meta, Coinbase and Robinhood also laid off employees last year, with Meta in November announcing plans to lay off more than 11,000 employees.

The domino wave of layoffs happening across the industry is another, perhaps more calculated, effort by companies to cut costs not just by cutting headcount, but by putting pressure on bonuses and wages. presents the story of

Insider previously reported, for example, that Microsoft offered prospective hires 30% less and Snap spent a long time evaluating its own rewards annually.

The layoffs portend further cuts to workers and potential wage cuts this year. But only in January.

Read Insider’s coverage of the latest wave of tech layoffs:

Google is laying off about 12,000 employees as tech giants continue to cut jobs. Read the email CEO Sundar Pichai sent to staff.

Microsoft employees prepare for more job cuts

Wages in the tech industry are falling rapidly as companies like Microsoft and Snap use layoffs and an impending recession to power away from their employees.

Massive Microsoft job cuts prove no tech giant is safe from market downturn

Microsoft held an invitation-only Sting concert for executives in Davos the day before the company announced layoffs of 10,000 employees.

Read the emails Amazon Human Resources and Retail representatives sent to employees as the largest layoffs in Amazon’s history began.

An average of 1,600 technicians will be laid off every day in 2023 so far

Salesforce says it will cut about 10% of its workforce and close several offices

