Google will cut 12,000 jobs, CEO Sundar Pichai announces

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has cut the most jobs in its history, with major investments in artificial intelligence leading to a parade of tech companies announcing massive layoffs in recent months. It shows that it hasn’t offset the decline in spending on advertising and technology that triggered it.

In an email posted on the tech giant’s blog on Friday, the company’s chief executive, Sundar Pichai, informed employees that the company would cut 12,000 jobs. He said his estimated 6% job cuts in the workforce were across the company’s product areas and geographies, and the decision was based on a company-wide review.

Google, along with other tech companies, hired tens of thousands of new workers in the first two years of the pandemic to take advantage of the surge in spending on cloud services, e-commerce and home recreation. But rising interest rates and a possible recession across the economy have reversed that trajectory.

The past two years have seen dramatic growth, Pichai said. To keep pace with that growth, we have adopted economic realities that differ from those we are currently facing.

Google derives most of its revenue from online advertising and has experienced significant growth over the past two decades as more advertising and commerce moves online each year. Google has invested billions in building its artificial intelligence and cloud business, but 80% of the $69 billion Google earned in Q3 2022 still came from advertising. I was. Despite the prowess of AI leading to improvements in search, mapping, and personal assistants, the core way products and companies make money remains the same. Rising borrowing costs from higher interest rates and economic concerns have cut ad budgets, lowering expectations that ad giants such as Google and Facebook can continue to grow at the growth rates they’ve grown accustomed to for years.

The cuts are by far the largest in Google’s 25-year history and the latest in an industry that has cut more than 200,000 workers so far this year and last year, according to tracking site Layoffs.fyi. On Thursday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said more positions could be cut after Facebook’s parent company has already cut his 11,000 employees, or his 13% of employees. warned employees that there was According to two of his people familiar with the matter, reducing the number of employees’ direct managers could ease the hierarchy in the company.

This week, Microsoft announced layoffs of 10,000 employees. Earlier in January, Amazon announced it would lay off 18,000 employees. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns his The Washington Post.) Salesforce also announced it would cut about 10% of its 80,000 employees.

When other companies announced cutbacks, Google employees hoped they wouldn’t be similarly affected, capitalizing on the company’s reputation for spending heavily on its employees. Job cuts will be more limited, with a focus on those not producing as many jobs, rather than the mass layoffs announced on Friday, according to people familiar with internal discussions. Inside the company, employees were emailing each other to see if friends and colleagues still had jobs. One person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the internal situation, said the atmosphere was miserable.

The employees learned that many of them had been laid off via emails that arrived because they were fast asleep. Some workers received termination notices just minutes before the company publicly posted the announcement. One employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the terminated employee will have her email access revoked immediately and will be asked to sign up for her new email account, which will be used to handle termination issues. was instructed to

12,000 colleagues were awakened to devastating news today. In an email, Sundar Pichai claimed the lives of thousands of workers, said Parul, executive chairman of the Alphabet Workers Union, a group representing both full-time employees and Google contractors. Koul says. This is egregious and unacceptable behavior by a company that made him $17 billion last quarter alone.

Pichai is one of the highest-paid corporate executives in America. In December, the company’s board of directors approved a new stock grant worth $210 million for him that will vest over the next three years. The ultimate value of Picass’ rewards will depend on how well the company’s stock price performs.

Google’s stock jumped 4% on the news. Investors saw this as a sign that the company was willing to lay off employees to maintain profit margins. In general, tech stocks are down about 30% in 2022, reversing years of growth.

Wedbush Capital analyst Dan Ives said in an email that the clock is hitting midnight on hypergrowth and digital advertising headwinds are on the horizon. End of Cinderella Ride.

Zuckerberg said at an all-hands meeting that managers may eventually take on the work of lower-level individual contributors, some employees not authorized to speak on record said. rice field.

While recent data points to a resilient job market, some analysts have warned that tech cuts may be a factor in a recession as massive layoffs also hit the financial, media and housing sectors. is called a harbinger of

As a company with nearly 25 years of history, it was inevitable that it would experience difficult economic cycles, Pichai writes. Pichai said the company has refocused its priorities, including investing in artificial intelligence, and added that when it comes to AI, it will soon unveil an all-new experience for its users. Some have worked on AI-focused teams.

Google has invested heavily in artificial intelligence over the past decade. It has acquired promising start-ups in the field and locked down the world’s top academics with lavish rewards and the promise to direct their own research. But last year, a much smaller AI company unveiled a tool that can generate complex and beautiful images based on short prompts, or generate text on topics that are often difficult to distinguish from human writing. stole the AI ​​spotlight. .

Viral social media AI, what is ChatGPT?

Google’s longtime rival Microsoft had already invested in OpenAI, makers of ChatGPT, the text generation platform that took the internet by storm. According to news site Semafor, talks are underway to invest another $10 billion in the company. Microsoft, which has a bigger cloud business than Google but lags far behind in search engine market share, is using AI to build new products and partner with hot startups to boost marketing. You can get the hype.

Google is developing its own chat bot, but hasn’t made it public yet. In the past, AI language tools released by other companies often generated racist and offensive comments shortly after launch. Google is particularly sensitive to accusations that its products can cause harm. In 2020, his prominent AI ethics researcher, Timnit Gebru, was fired after criticizing the company’s AI development methods.

Last week, Google launched a new initiative to assure our customers, employees, and investors that we are still a leader in our space. On Wednesday, Pichai tweeted a new blog post outlining all the company’s recent advances in his cutting-edge AI techniques such as generative machine learning and large-scale language models.

I look forward to sharing more with you all soon,” he said. Stay tuned!

