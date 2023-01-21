A Buyer’s Guide to Old and New HomePods





After Apple reintroduces the full-size HomePod, how does the new model compare to the divisive original model the company introduced in 2017 and retired in 2021?

The new HomePod is priced at $299. The original model debuted in the $349 price range before dropping to $299 in 2019. Priced well below $299.

Whether you’re a first-time HomePod buyer, looking to upgrade from the original, or want to add another HomePod to your setup to create a stereo pair, you’ll have a choice between the original model and the new model. You may wonder if it’s worth buying. Therefore, it is important to consider the comparison. Exactly what was added in the reintroduced HomePod.

See our detailed breakdown below for each new feature, change, and improvement added in the new HomePod compared to the original model.

New HomePod Sleek design with acoustically transparent mesh fabric Larger, edge-to-edge backlit touch surface that matches the HomePod mini S7 chip in the 2021 Apple Watch Series 7 U1 ultra-wideband chip 5 horn-equipped tweeters 4 far-field beamforming mics 5.6 inches tall 5.16 lbs Detachable power cable Wi-Fi 4 connectivity (802.11n) Thread support Temperature and humidity sensors Available in white and midnight Acoustically transparent Original HomePod design with mesh fabric Backlit touch surface 2013 iPhone 6 and “iPhone” 6 Plus A8 chip Tweeter with seven horns 6 far-field beamforming microphones Height 6.6 inches Weight 5.5 lbs Wi-Fi 5 Connect (802.11ac) Fixed Power Cable Available in White and Space Gray Final Thoughts

If you already own the original HomePod, most users won’t see much benefit in swapping for a newer model. In fact, in some ways, his new HomePod is a step back from the original, with fewer tweeters, fewer microphones, and downgraded Wi-Fi 4 support. With audio hardware shrinking, sound quality is unlikely to improve, so wait until his current HomePod reaches the end of its useful life before upgrading to future HomePod models with more features. recommended.

With a U1 chip, temperature and humidity sensors for smart home automation, Thread support, and perhaps even a new Midnight color option and tweaked aesthetics, the few users specifically wanting a better handoff experience will have to upgrade. There may be good reasons for this, but this one certainly won out—not the case for most existing HomePod owners.

Former HomePod users: Do not upgrade to a new HomePod unless you need specific new features Former HomePod users looking to create a stereo pair: Get the original model at a discount or buy two new models To do

The new HomePod cannot be stereo paired with the original model, so if your intent to buy another HomePod is to build one, you’ll need to track down another original model. If you can afford it, it might be easier to replace the original HomePod with a new one and create an entirely new stereo pair with the two reintroduced models.

If you’re simply looking to add a HomePod to your smart home and audio setup, getting the new model is much better than the original. The new model should have better performance, a much better handoff experience, a more modern design, less likely to sound significantly different than the original, and a much longer lifespan.

