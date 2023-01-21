Rachel Comey Collaborates with New York Review of Books





Measurements began around midnight on Thursday in a packed Rachel Comey store on Crosby Street in Soho. As the crowd applauded memoirist Vivian Gornick for reading her book Unfinished Business: Notes of a Chronic Re-Reader, she said of the somewhat unfamiliar audience:

That’s right. This was probably a fashion event attended by so many writers. She wore a dress, top and pants that were part of a designer collaboration with The New York Review of Books. Shapton, Comies’ longtime friend and creative partner.

Fashion and literature may be an unlikely pairing, but there’s a recent precedent. Writer Otessa Moshfeg wrote Flash her fiction for her Fall 2022 collection for Proenza Schoulers. Models such as Kendall in her Jenner and Kaia in her Gerber often display current readings as part of their off-duty style. This is the latest flirtation between the worlds of fashion and literature, a courtship in which each party draws a little social capital from the other. It seems that you are aware of the clothes of

We asked some of the participants, who work in the world of magazines and publishing, what they were reading and whether their taste in books could lead to their taste in clothes.

The interview has been edited.

what are you reading

I’m reading Lewis Mumford’s memoirs. I’m embarking on a new book I’m going to write a book about City College My recollection is when Lewis Mumford went to City College in his 1920s. I read this book many years ago so I hope I’m right! I’m about a quarter way through.

What do you wear when you write?

You’re joking, right! what do i wear T-shirts and sweatpants. I wake up in the morning, pull them up and sit down.

Do you think reading improves your fashion sense?

Oh yes. Haha. I don’t think it means that we are here. Do not know! They may have ideas about New York Revue and these clothes that I didn’t know. But certainly as far as the development of your own language, the development of your social existence, absolutely.

Do you ever wear clothes with your signature?

No, would you?

Jade folder 30 years old

Books Beyond Bars Program Coordinator

what are you reading

There is a book called The Joy of Being Disliked. Part of the human experience is realizing that we are not always friendly and that not everyone wants to be our friend.

What do you wear when you write?

I usually have a band shirt and comfortable socks with fun socks.

Do you think reading improves your fashion sense?

absolutely. Because I think it helps me to become more fashionable because I can become a part of someone else’s world.

Sandeep Salter, 34 years old

salter house owner

what are you reading

speed boat. I carried it with me which was good. The chapters are so short that I can do it on the train.

Do you think reading improves your fashion sense?

I hope so. I think it can make you a deeper and more complex person, which leads to your personal style.

Samantha Yadron, 27

Columbia University MFA Student

what are you reading

I just started writing a book called “A Woman.” She is taking a class on 20th century Italian autobiography. I also read her Septology.

What do you wear when you write?

I don’t usually look good like this. I tend to write in the morning at a coffee shop. I don’t even shower. Head straight to his 111 Hungarian pastry shop in Amsterdam and write for two hours. I usually wear gray corduroy pants and I have this green sweater that is so soft that I wear it almost every day.

Do you think reading improves your fashion sense?

I think that recent literature has become an aesthetic in itself. Aesthetics can be developed based on the idea of ​​enjoying reading. A better version of it is, if you have your own reading interests, you probably read something very obscure all the time, and that might make you more stylish.

what are you reading

I’ve just started The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, which recently won the Booker Prize. very good. I’ve also just started an audiobook called Legends & Lattes and it’s clearly high he’s fantasy and low he’s stakes. Its a good combination.

What do you wear when you write?

The most comfortable clothes. I want elasticity.

Do you think reading improves your fashion sense?

Reading more widely can be curiosity and more stylish. Curiosity leads you to more dressing, and it’s a lot of fun.

Mike Chu, 34 years old

Editor and Spokesperson for New Directions

What do you wear when editing?

I think COVID-19 has changed what people like to wear during the day. I’m a huge Rachel Comey fan, but I usually wear pants and Comme des Garons and his t-shirt or whatever. Comfortable clothes.

Do you think reading improves your fashion sense?

No, I don’t think so. I don’t see a correlation, but I think it’s pretty obvious when you go to a book party.

what are you reading

I am reading a translation by a wonderful Egyptian poet named Iman Mersal called The Threshold. Its translated by Robyn Creswell.

Do you think reading improves your fashion sense?

absolutely. Reading is what brings you inside. Some people find that what they are on the inside is reflected on the outside, and I think this is seen in very fashionable people.

Do you wear your signature clothes?

I’m fine with that. It’s like writing something and letting it go, so what happens after that is part of the writing process.

what are you reading

Heidi Julavits: I’m reading Nick Ward’s Left for Dead book about someone who participated in the 1979 Fastnet race. In 1979 there was a very bad storm and he was abandoned and died on the boat. But I’ve learned how to weather bad weather and been abandoned by everyone who loves me.

Sloane Crosley: I’m reading a slightly older book, Meghan ORourkes The Long Goodbye. I am working on a book about grief. We also completed a new Emma Klein. Usually I chain smoke books a little more.

What do you wear when you write?

Ms. Crossley: Anyone who says anything other than a bathrobe is a liar. I think he wears two bathrobes. One is used clothes when I want to appear in a writer’s movie.

Mr. Julavitz: I’m wearing the pajamas I slept in most of the time.

what are you reading

I’m probably like many women here reading John Fosse’s Septology.

What do you wear when you write?

I prefer wearing clothes over sweatpants. Because I need to feel that something interesting is going on with what I’m wearing. That’s why I like to write in clothes.

Do you think reading improves your fashion sense?

definitely! yes. It makes you a more interesting person, and I think being funny is the most stylish thing.

what are you reading

I just started reading a book on how to write letters. In modern times, we are a little far from writing an actual handwritten letter. Valentine’s Day is approaching, so I wanted to brush up on my calligraphy a little.

Do you think reading improves your fashion sense?

Yes, I think words are like wearing accessories. A great way to add an attitude, gesture or emotion in the way you express yourself.

