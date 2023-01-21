Special drone collects environmental DNA from trees





Ecologists are increasingly using traces of genetic material left by stranded organisms, called environmental DNA (eDNA), to classify and monitor biodiversity. Based on these DNA traces, researchers can identify species present in specific regions.

It is easy to sample from water and soil, but it is difficult for researchers to access other habitats such as the forest canopy. As a result, many species remain untracked in poorly researched areas.

Researchers from ETH Zurich, the Swiss Federal Institute for Forests, Snow and Landscapes WSL and SPYGEN have teamed up to develop a special drone that can autonomously collect samples from tree branches.

How Drones Collect Materials

The drone is equipped with adhesive strips. When an aircraft lands on a branch, material from the branch adheres to these strips. Researchers can then extract the DNA in the lab, analyze it, and use database comparisons to assign genetic matches to different organisms.

But not all branches are the same. They differ in thickness and elasticity. Branches also bend and bounce when the drone lands. Programming the aircraft to remain stable long enough to autonomously approach branches and collect samples has been a major challenge for roboticists.

“Landing on a branch requires complex controls,” explains Stefano Mintchev, professor of environmental robotics at ETH Zurich and WSL. Initially, the drones were unaware of the flexibility of the branches, so the researchers attached force-sensing cages to the drones. This allows drones to measure this factor in the field and incorporate it into their flight operations.

Preparing for rainforest operations at Zurich Zoo

Researchers tested the new device on seven different tree species. DNA from 21 different groups of organisms (taxa) was found in the samples, including birds, mammals and insects. “It’s encouraging because it shows that the collection technology works,” says Mintchev, who co-authored the study just published in Science Robotics.

Researchers now want to improve the drone even further to prepare for a race aimed at detecting as many different species as possible in Singapore’s 100 hectares of rainforest within 24 hours.

To test the drone’s efficiency under conditions similar to those experienced in competition, Minchev and his team are currently working in the Masoala rainforest at Zurich Zoo. “Here we have the advantage of being able to tell what species are present. It’s a test of how thorough we are in capturing all the eDNA traces with this technique, or if we’re missing something.” It helps us better assess what’s going on,” says Mintchev.

However, this event requires collection devices to be more efficient and mobilized more quickly. In tests at his home in Switzerland, the drone helped him collect material from seven trees in three days. In Singapore, he should be able to fly to ten times as many trees and collect samples in just one day.

However, collecting samples in natural rainforests presents an even more difficult challenge for researchers. Frequent rain washes her eDNA from surfaces, and wind and clouds interfere with drone operations. “It is therefore very interesting to see if our sampling method proves itself under extreme conditions in the tropics,” he says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/01/230118195819.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos