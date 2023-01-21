Apple working on four sizes of OLED displays for iPad Pro and MacBook Pro





Luxury smartphone maker Apple has ordered four different sized OLED panels that it expects to feature in its upcoming iPad Pro and MacBook Pro devices.

According to media reports, iPhone makers have ordered 10.86-inch and 12.9-inch panels for the iPad Pro and 14-inch and 16-inch panels for the MacBook Pro. “Various panels ranging from 10-inch to 16-inch are in development,” an anonymous source reportedly told AppleInsider.

Additionally, the report says the company has ordered a 20.25-inch OLED screen, which is described as “foldable.”

AppleInsider reports that an iPad Pro with an OLED screen will hit the market by 2024, while a MacBook Pro with an OLED screen could hit the market in 2026.

Apple and Samsung Display have reportedly started working together on developing OLED panels for the upcoming iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models. Now, according to reports, Apple could be working with LG Display on the same thing.

The existing MacBook Pro uses a Mini-LED display, which is brighter across the screen than an OLED panel, but also suffers from blooming issues on dark screens, the report said.

Last month, we learned that Samsung is working on a two-stack tandem OLED panel for certain iPad models coming in 2024. A two-stack tandem OLED panel contains two layers of pixels instead of one, and this hybrid technology is brighter and longer lasting than existing OLED panels used in smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, TVs and laptops. Offers. Earlier this week, the Cupertino-based company announced Apple’s built-in his M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. The company claims its next-generation Pro Silicon processors will bring more power-efficient performance and battery life to Pro users.

The device features a Liquid Retina XDR display, extensive connectivity, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a 6-speaker sound system, and studio-quality microphones.

With the M2 Pro and M2 Max, the MacBook Pro can tackle tasks with ease, performing the effects rendering delay process up to 6x faster than an Intel-based MacBook Pro. The Color Grading feature is up to 2x faster.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro is priced at Rs 199,900 and Rs 184,900, while the 16-inch model with M2 Pro is Rs 2,49,900 and Rs 2,29,900.

The device will be available for purchase starting next week, January 24th.

According to Apple, the MacBook Pro has a battery life of up to 22 hours, making it the longest battery life ever on a Mac. The gadget is the first to support Wi-Fi 6E, which is up to twice the speed of the previous generation, and an advanced HDMI display that supports 8K.

M2 Max models come with up to 96GB of unified memory, allowing creators to work with scenes much larger than they can run on a PC laptop.

Get Apple MacBook Pro and Mac Mini: Available January 24th

Get your hands on the MacBook Pro and Mac Mini: The sale starts on January 24th, with the MacBook Pro starting at Rs 1,99,900 and the Mac mini star at Rs 59,900.

Visual Delight The MacBook Pro comes in two models, 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch. Both models come with features like Liquid Retina XDR and ProMotion. Liquid Retina XDR makes your display vivid and detailed. ProMotion makes scrolling fun with refresh rates up to 120Hz. Pro-level performance MacBook Pro is powered by Apple’s in-house M2 Pro and M2 Max chips for a professional laptop experience. Applications and software are faster and smoother compared to his Intel-based MacBook Pro. Some noise will occur. Your MacBook Pro comes with a six-speaker sound system. Apple claims four force-cancelling woofers provide deeper bass and room-filling sound. When playing music or video with Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio creates a three-dimensional soundstage for him. The plug-and-play MacBook Pro offers HDMI output supporting up to 8K, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, an SDXC card reader, and easy connectivity with MagSafe 3. Users can also achieve up to twice the throughput with Wi-Fi 6E.21.

