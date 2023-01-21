Maybe the real Apple event was a press release we got along the way.





welcome to non-event

Apple is the king of press events, once held three months in a row to announce a number of products, including the Apple Watch Series 6, iPhone 12, and the first generation of Apple Silicon Macs. There was a lot of excitement around, and the tech reporters who had to cover the event didn’t even complain about it. had.

On Tuesday (uncomfortably early for US-based journalists and absolutely the last to complain about their grief), the company unveiled the latest version of the Mac mini with the M2 and brand new M2 Pro. The latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with processors and the M2 Pro and ultra-fast M2 Max. Earlier Wednesday, the company announced the surprising return of his full-sized HomePod. But none of these were deemed worthy of a real event, and instead flew into your inbox in the self-deprecating form of press releases.

Now, I’m the first to admit these weren’t blockbuster reveals. Naturally, it’s more iterative than revolutionary. Meanwhile, it’s not immediately clear how his second-generation HomePod addresses the limitations that led to the demise of its predecessor, and it looks the same (which is why I’d love to try it out). It doesn’t stop feeling.

Welcome to Apple Park. But don’t mistake this for an event.

apple

I suspect there was some disagreement on this issue in Cupertino. This is no ordinary product demo video. The nearly 20-minute presentation features all the hallmarks of Apple’s virtual event, from drone zooms over Apple Park to handy flashcards summarizing specs and key features. (Go to apple.com and click “See the announcement” to see what I mean.) Apple did almost all the work to organize the event. but then decided to discard it. I’ve written before about the pros and cons of boring events, so I won’t rehearse all the arguments again. But this is strange behavior, to say the least.

The answer may lie in the future. Apple may be acting coy as it wants to keep the powder dry ahead of the main event in March or April when we’ll see the AR headset for the first time. The rumored Reality Pro, which serves as a trailblazer for the entire ecosystem, could signal a shift in Apple’s focus for years to come. Minor hardware update.

But come on, young people. January is utterly boring.

Foundry

Trends: Top stories of the week

The thrill of Apple silicon is over, laments David Price.

The 2nd generation HomePod is a really weird product.

Michael Simon asks the $50,000 question: When will Apple complete the transition to Mac chips?

Macalope found the “touch” part of touchscreen Macs to be a tricky business.

The HomePod mini’s secret temperature sensor isn’t so secret anymore.

rumor factory

Apple has reportedly stopped developing AR glasses due to “technical challenges.”

As part of a major smart home push, Apple is developing magnetic iPad-like displays, smart displays, and a faster Apple TV.

Podcast of the week

In Apple’s recent history, January has often been a quiet month for product releases. But not this year! Got a new MacBook Pro, a new Mac mini, and a new M2 chip. This episode of the Macworld Podcast talks about them all!

Catch all Macworld Podcast episodes on Spotify, Soundcloud, the Podcasts app, or our own site.

SOFTWARE UPDATES, BUGS AND PROBLEMS

Apple has acknowledged a crash detection bug where ski falls are reported as car crashes.

The upcoming iOS 16 update will include two major iPhone fixes.

Your HomePod will get a major update next week.

