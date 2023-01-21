Instagram notifications are less annoying with quiet mode





Frankly, we probably all spent a lot of time on Instagram. Even the platform’s parent company, Meta, knows that apps can be unhealthy for users. In recent months, we’ve rolled out features aimed at making Instagram safer for teens, at least safe enough to prevent a regulatory crackdown.

Instagram is now announcing several features that will save you time on the site. The first is a feature proposed by WIRED, Theaway message. A new setting called Quiet Mode lets you turn off all notifications or send an automatic reply to anyone who DMs you, letting them know you’re out of the office. I’m not as adamant as turning off all notifications, but I am at first. You can also set Quiet Mode to last for a specific amount of time. When you return to normal mode, Instagram will give you a summary of what you missed. If Instagram knows you’re in her teens, it will regularly suggest you use Quiet Mode, which will probably just irritate you.

Instagram is also getting another feature that makes browsing less cumbersome. You can now hide suggested posts on the Explore page. This also helps Instagram’s algorithm learn to show you less of what you don’t want to see. You can also choose not to see posts that contain or refer to certain words or topics. Posts with deselected terms or topics will appear less frequently in Search, Explore, and Reels. (Unfortunately, you still can’t turn the reels off completely.)

Here are some news from the world of consumer tech.

Google wants to find yours too

Apple’s AirTags look completely boring. It is also an easily exploitable tool for stalkers. Simple location tracking devices are as effective as they are controversial, with Apple selling millions. Clearly, Google is eager to get into that game, too.

Rumors have been swirling this week about potential Google AirTags competitors. There was no official product announcement, but Kuba Wojciechowski, a developer and regular Google secrets teller, has put together some code that suggests Google may be working on such a device. discovered.

Of course, the existence of Google trackers is just an educated guess. There are no details on when the device will arrive, how much it will cost, or even what Google will call it. For now, it is known by the codename Grogu. (Yes, that’s Baby Yoda’s name.)

amazon grimace

Amazon has announced the end of its charitable giving program, Amazon Smile. In a press release, the company wrote that its program, which partners with more than one million charities, is spread too thinly.

Amazon claims its decision to terminate Smile is pragmatic, but that may not be the only reason. Amazon certainly felt the financial strain of the impending economic slowdown. In recent weeks, Amazon has laid off thousands of employees and cut spending on departments such as its Alexa platform and drone delivery program.

