Fire Emblem Engage shows a fresh way to tap into video game nostalgia





67:11 Day Nintendo presents a nostalgic turn-based strategy game with dragon aspects in Fire Emblem Engage. But should you play it?

Remakes are having a moment in the video game industry.

The most anticipated games of 2022 were the remake of 2013’s PlayStationclassic The Last of Us, which preceded its treatment on HBO TV, with 2004’s Resident Evil 4 and 2008’s Dead Space remake. in progress.

But Fire Emblem Engage, which released for Nintendo Switch this week, shows another way to tap into the nostalgia factor by literally summoning the old and merging it with the new.

The turn-based strategy role-playing series debuted in Japan in 1990 and has released over a dozen sequels. The first English version of He didn’t hit Western audiences until 2003, but the series has since sold millions of copies worldwide.

Given this history, Kyoto-based developer Intelligent Systems could have easily followed trends in the gaming industry and possibly remade old Fire Emblem games that were only released in Japanese.

Instead, it chose to evoke nostalgia with a novel twist.

In Engage, players experience a new story with new characters in a new fantasy world, but can’t survive long on the battlefield unless they seek help from familiar faces from Fire Emblem’s past.

Fire Emblem games are usually set in separate worlds, but those worlds are united with powerful and important magical objects. In the world of Engage, this MacGuffin of his spreads in the form of a magical ring.

By using this ring, Engage characters can summon the spirits of heroes from past Fire Emblem games, including favorites like Ike, Marth, Roy, and Lynn.

Fire Emblem Engage combines heroes old and new. This is a feature that some fans and critics expressed skepticism about before the game’s release. (Nintendo Co., Ltd)

While this defining feature of Engage is groundbreaking, one of the game’s developers, Kenta Nakanishi, is meant to evoke traditional elements of the series that drew so many gamers to Fire Emblem. Said..

“I think the appeal of the Fire Emblem series is the bonds that are created by trusting each other and fighting together,” Nakanishi said in an interview with Nintendo.

“What is consistent throughout the series is that we are building a relationship of trust as an ally to whom we can entrust our lives, even if we are in different countries.”

This feature is a gamble, and one that has paid off, especially for a series that is usually looked forward to rather than alluding to its past.

Engage features a roster of dozens of new playable characters, all of whom can equip one of 12 rings to gain combat boosts. All together, you get not only many exciting combinations, but also a sense of betting. Armies have a limited number of rings, so players must choose who gets them and who doesn’t. No. The ring fits that tradition nicely.

The ring means that Fire Emblem fans get a little more from Engage than newer players, but just a little more.

Some of the revisiting characters debuted in games that had never seen a retail release outside of Japan.

The look and feel of Engage seems to be a way of acknowledging that the series’ path to global success is largely fueled by its memorable, emotionally compelling heroes and their interplay.

gameplay and story

Ironically, Engage comes to a dead end with its characters and plot compared to most of its predecessors. As such, some fans have asked if the series will always face a trade-off between a good gameplay experience and a good story.

That contrast is enough to make you wonder what Fire Emblem titles deserve the most.

Engage’s predecessor, 2019’s Fire Emblem: Three Houses, featured many non-combat activities. After cutting his sword between skirmishes, the protagonist could teach classes, drink tea with his allies, or relax in the sauna with his teammates.

This allowed for an unprecedented amount of world-building and character depth, but it came at a price. A long interlude significantly delayed the action.

If Three Houses invested much of its story and setting, Engage is its mirror image, combining a familiar and often predictable plot with an engaging and well-paced series of battles.

Fire Emblem Engage focuses more on gameplay than story. (Nintendo Co., Ltd)

But Engage shows that it’s a deal worth making. When the battlefield was summoned more frequently, and new enemy types and exciting maps were brought together, I found it hard to miss tea time. Fertile plains, rugged mountains, and barren deserts. , the eerie castle battles never make the chapter feel old.

Engage also reinforces Fire Emblem’s commitment to accessibility. Many past games can be very difficult, especially for newcomers. Engage’s shard mode had very few collisions, but I rarely threw my controller in frustration (and thankfully nothing broke).

The characters were one-dimensional when it came to their personalities, but they do get points for their visual design. You even have a chance to shine in your beautiful hair.

EngagetakesFire Emblemma takes a step forward by looking back in new and exciting ways. Fans of the series expect no less from a series that never rests on its laurels, and this installment won’t disappoint.

