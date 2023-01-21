Google owner Alphabets lays off 12,000 people, including Canadian jobs





Google offices in Toronto in 2018. COLE BURTON/The Canadian Press

Alphabet Inc. GOOG-Q, the parent company of Google and YouTube, is cutting about 12,000 jobs worldwide, including in Canada. This is as it faces a sharp slowdown in growth amid a recession that has hit the tech sector with a series of blows.

Job cuts worth 6% of the global workforce at the California-based internet giant add to a brutal week of mass layoffs across the tech industry. Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. AMZN-Q launched its largest-ever layoffs this week, cutting 18,000 employees. Also, Washington-based Microsoft Corp. MSFT-Q said he is cutting 10,000 employees to cut costs.

Layoffs swept across the tech industry when Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta Platforms announced last year that it would cut about 11,000 jobs, and social media network Twitter announced layoffs. there is more than half of the employees.

Canadian tech companies were also caught up in this new wave of job cuts in early 2023. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has announced that it will cut 300 employees this week. There are also several other technology companies such as Hootsuite Inc., Thinkific Labs Inc. and Michele Romanows Clearco. , and has cut hundreds of jobs in the last two weeks alone.

Over the years, a handful of US tech companies have become global juggernauts, garnering $1 trillion in market capitalization and dominating the market. , has dampened excitement in the sector, in part due to macroeconomic challenges such as rising interest rates and soaring inflation.

Layoffs aren’t the only problem plaguing Big Tech as giants struggle to innovate

Now, with stock market valuations collapsing, stocks enduring volatility, and a period of risk-taking giving way to tightening operations on all fronts, tech executives are openly acknowledging the sector’s problems.

On Friday, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai apologized to Googlers, saying the layoffs were meant to sharpen our focus, redesign our cost base, and redirect people and capital to our top priorities. Told. Biggest among those priorities is artificial intelligence (AI), Pichai emphasized in an internal memo to staff.

As a company with a history of nearly 25 years, it was inevitable that it would experience a difficult economic cycle, he said. We believe there is a great opportunity ahead of us because of the strength of our mission, the value of our products and services, and our early investments in AI. To fully capture it, you have to make a difficult choice.

The reductions come as setbacks to product areas, capabilities, levels and geographies across Alphabet and its subsidiaries. But Luiza Staniec, Google’s Canadian spokesperson, declined to say how many jobs in Canada would be affected by Friday’s cuts.

Asked about retirement packages for Canada-based employees, Staniek referred to the text of a memo Pichai addressed to employees.

Google has at least 2,100 staff in Canada, according to LinkedIn analysis. In 2020, Google announced that its Canadian office could accommodate up to 5,000 employees by 2022.

The company started operations in the country in 2001 and opened an office in Toronto with one sales representative. In the 20 years since then, Google has expanded its presence by hiring engineers, sales leaders and AI researchers in its offices in Waterloo, Toronto and Montreal.

U.S.-based workers will be paid during a 60-day notice period before the severance package is offered, Pichai said. This includes a minimum salary of 16 weeks plus two weeks of his salary for each of his years at Google. These workers are also provided with medical benefits, job placement services and immigration assistance.

Pichai said there will be a town hall on Monday where staff will ask questions about the next steps in Google’s future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-canadian-jobs-to-be-impacted-among-12000-layoffs-worldwide-by-google/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos