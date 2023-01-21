All tech companies laying off employees in 2023





It’s been a rough few months for those working in the tech industry. After the massive hiring surge early in the pandemic, tech companies had to slow down or even reverse hiring. Tech companies like Snapchat, OnlyFans, Lyft, Microsoft, Twitter, Substack, and Netflix have started laying off employees in his 2022.

“Unfortunately, I don’t see layoffs going away anytime soon,” said Roger Lee, creator of Layoffs.fyi(opens in new window), a website that tracks layoffs at startups and tech companies. , told USA Today (opens in new window).

Nearly 80% of laid-off tech workers landed a new job within three months of starting their search, according to a Zip Recruiter(Opens in new window) study published in The Wall Street Journal. I’m here. But three months is a long time for many tech workers. According to a 2018 report (Opens in a new window) in Silicon Valley tech, more than 70% of his workers were born in another country. Migrant workers on H-1B visas have only 60 days to find a new employer to sponsor their visa(Opens in a new window) before they are forced out of the country.

Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are among the many tech companies and startups that have already cut headcount in 2023. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest tech layoffs of the year.

Google

Google CEO Sundar Pichai laid off about 12,000 employees on Jan. 20, CNBC reported (opens in new window). The U.S. employee received 16 weeks’ salary plus his two weeks’ retirement package for each of his years at Google.

In an email to staff, Pichai said, “This means we are saying goodbye to the incredibly talented people we have worked so hard to employ and loved working with. “I deeply apologize for that. The fact that these changes affect the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me and I take full responsibility for the decisions that have brought us here.” acquired Google’s parent company Alphabet in 2019, he received a $242 million reward package (opens in new window).

microsoft

On January 18th, Microsoft announced it would lay off 10,000 people by the end of the third quarter of its fiscal 2023, USA Today reported (opens in new window). This corresponds to approximately 5% of the workforce.

In a statement to employees, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said, “While we are reducing roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas. It’s important to be careful, and we recognize that this is a difficult time for each of those affected.” “The senior leadership team and I are committed to conducting this process in the most thoughtful and transparent manner possible.” According to MarketWatch(Opens in new window), Nadella’s salary in 2022 will be He was $2.5 million. A day before the layoffs, The Wall Street Journal reported that (Opens in a new window) Microsoft executives enjoyed Sting’s private concert.

twitter

In early January, Twitter CEO and general terrorist Elon Musk laid off about 40 data scientists and engineers, according to Information(Opens in a new window). Another 50 will be turned off in the coming weeks. It’s unclear how much Musk makes from his Twitter, but his net worth puts him at over $180 billion (Opens in a new window).

Amazon

More than 18,000 people were laid off from Amazon(Opens in a new window) in January.

“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to many of our talented colleagues, but they are an important part of our broader effort to reduce service delivery costs, and we are grateful for the wide selection, low prices and fast shipping our customers offer. We can continue to invest, and we love it,” said Doug Herrington, the company’s worldwide retail chief, in a note. According to Business Insider, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy makes $214 million a year (opens in new window).

In an email to employees on Jan. 4 (opens in new window), CEO Anjali Sud said 11% of employees would be laid off due to the “uncertain economic environment.” .

“This has been a very difficult decision that has profound implications for each of us,” Thad wrote. “It’s also the right thing to do to enable Vimeo to become a more focused and successful company by operating with the necessary discipline in an uncertain economic environment. This will allow us to invest in our growth priorities, continue to innovate and generate sustainable returns, bringing the power of video to every business around the world.”(Opens in new window) According to salary.com(opens in new window), Sud will earn more than $18 million in 2022.

This is a work in progress. As more information becomes available, it will be shared.

