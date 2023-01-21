Google lays off most employees at its Area 120 incubator





According to Bloomberg and TechCrunch, Google’s Area 120 division has been severely impacted by job cuts across Alphabet, with the division now employing fewer than 100 people after a string of recent cuts. says. Area 120 is known as Google’s internal incubator, working on apps and products. They include GameSnacks, an HTML5-based platform that allows users to quickly load and play games, even on poorly connected or basic smartphones. Sundarpichai said he founded the division in 2016 with the aim of “providing a dedicated home for his innovation from the bottom up of Google.” The department’s website states:

Alphabet recently confirmed it was cutting 12,000 jobs, about 6% of its global workforce. The job cuts “span across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and geographies,” but the company “underwent a rigorous review… [its] person and role match [its] This is our number one priority as a company. “

A spokesperson told Bloomberg that the company “has made the difficult decision to downsize most of its Area 120 team.” The department typically works on 20 projects at any given time, according to TechCrunch, but only three will “graduate” or join Google later this year. It is reported that nearly all of these he was not involved in the three projects have lost their jobs.

In a reduction round at Area 120 in September, a Google spokesperson said the division “built on Google’s deep investment in AI and has the potential to solve important user problems. We are shifting our focus to the project.” It’s unclear if any of the three “graduation” projects are his AI-related ones, or if the rest of the team his members are working on some kind of artificial intelligence. But according to a recent New York Times report, Google is poised to show off at least 20 AI-powered products and chatbots for search this year.

