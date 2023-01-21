Big Tech layoffs hit Amazon’s drones, Halo developers, Google’s incubators





Google’s decision to lay off 12,000 employees, just announced on Friday, expands on the recent trend of big tech companies to lay off an unprecedented number of jobs, and now plans to cut those cuts. We are seeing more reports of where the has occurred.

According to The Information, at Google, the layoffs have spread to nearly every group, including projects like Chrome, Search, Android and Google Cloud. The sources said people with previous high performance reviews were affected, as well as some managers who earn $500,000 to $1 million for him.

But one area of ​​the search and advertising giant that was relatively unaffected was the Google Brain division, run by Jeff Dean, senior vice president of research and artificial intelligence. This is the team that develops machine learning techniques that Google already uses in many areas. According to the New York Times, that work will also be applied to a number of products reportedly commonly seen at his I/O event in May. This includes tools that generate images, YouTube’s green screen feature, and, at some point this year, the chatbot version of search engines.

Google has confirmed to Bloomberg that it has decided to downsize most of its Area 120 team. It is named after a policy that was in the late last year that already had significant cuts affecting half of the project. According to the company, three projects have been incorporated into Google and the rest are gone.

With Microsoft laying off 10,000 people, Polygon points to reports of the impact on several game development studios and reactions from some former employees. According to Bloomberg, Starfield developer Bethesda has cut jobs, and reporter Jason Schreier tweeted that Halo’s studio, 343 Industries, was hit hard. At the same time, Kotaku said The Coalition, which is working on the Gears of War game, was also affected.

Other cuts hit Microsoft’s mixed reality team. Bloomberg reports show that layoffs have affected some employees working on HoloLens headsets. This is a potential side effect of Congress’ rejection of the US Army’s request to purchase up to 6,900 headsets based on the HoloLens platform. Microsoft has also said it has shut down the AltspaceVR virtual reality-based social platform it acquired in 2017, and all employees on his Mixed Reality Toolkit team at Microsoft have been laid off.

Amazon confirmed months ago that layoffs included jobs in its devices and services division. Then, in early January, hardware chief Dave Limp said on his TechCheck on CNBC that nearly 2,000 people in his department, which is home to Alexa and Echo smart homes, will be affected by the cuts. said he received Projects confirmed to have been removed included video calling devices and telemedicine services for children.

CNBC reports this week that the job cuts also include a significant number of employees working on Prime Air drone delivery projects at multiple sites, including its headquarters. , test site in Oregon. First announced by Jeff Bezos in 2013, the program has begun testing in several cities as it prepares to launch the next-generation MK30 drone, which will follow the previous MK27-2 unit shown above. We are looking at these reductions in

Amazon declined to tell CNBC how many people within the division have been laid off.

UPDATE, 12:30 PM ET: Updated to announce the closure of AltspaceVR and other layoffs in Microsoft’s mixed reality division.

