Google employees vie for answers after layoffs hit long-term employees





Google employees are vying for answers from management and colleagues as the company experiences massive layoffs.

On Friday, Alphabet-owned Google announced it would cut 12,000 employees, about 6% of its full-time workforce. Employees were prepared for potential layoffs but questioned leadership about layoff standards, with some employees waking up and surprised to find their access to company assets cut off Some of the furloughed employees were either long-term or recently promoted, raising questions about the criteria used to determine which employees were laid off.

Shortly after CEO Sundar Pichai sent the first email to employees on Friday morning, Google’s head of search, Prabhakar Raghavan, will reach out to employees via email. He said he was responsible and asked that the questions be saved for next week’s city hall.

The company provided an FAQ about the layoffs that CNBC confirmed, but employees complained that many of the answers didn’t go into too much detail. Employees flocked to Dory, the company’s questioning platform, launching a virtual community to find out who was fired and why. The director is telling employees to ask questions at city hall next week.

Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The scramble highlights the challenges Google may face in maintaining a collaborative and productive corporate culture for its restless workforce of more than 160,000 full-time employees. increase. The company said it plans to furlough its international employees, but has yet to decide which employees to lay off, which could lead to further conflicts.

So far, employees have been laid off across business units in the US, including Chrome, Cloud, and their Area 120 unit. Some employees working on the company’s artificial intelligence program have also been laid off, according to Bloomberg.

The top-ranked list of employee inquiries viewed by CNBC included poignant questions for executives.

How was the dismissal decided? Some high performers were fired from our team.One highest rated question was read. , negatively impacting the remaining Google employees who have been laid off.

What metrics were used to determine who was fired? I read another top-rated question. Was the decision based on their performance, scope of work, both, or something else?

Another question: How much runway do you hope to gain with the layoffs? Can you articulate what the layoffs do for Google that you wouldn’t have been able to do without them?”

Another high-ranking person questioned CEO Sundar Pichai’s statement.

What does it mean to take full responsibility? asked Dolly. Responsibility without consequences seems like an empty cliché. Is management forgoing bonuses or raises this year? Will someone resign? ”

Some employees got together on their own and formed ad hoc groups to try to get answers. Employees created Google Docs spreadsheets as a way to track which employees were laid off and what part of the business they worked in.

Over 5,000 laid off employees have started a Discord channel called Google post-layoffs. Topics range from venting to labor organizing to visa immigration. Some employees held virtual his Google meetings with people on video calls. Others have tried to organize physical meetings.

Some turned to in-house meme generators as a way to connect with each other for answers and solace.

One meme featured Mila Kunis from the movie Friends with Benefits. Kunis said to her Google logo: In another meme, former President Bill Clinton gestures to the word “zero” in the title “Leadership Salary Cuts.”

Alphabet management claims to take full responsibility for the decision, but it offers little consolation to the 12,000 workers who are currently out of work, says the executive chairman of the Alphabet union-CWA. Parul Kool said in a statement on Friday. In the last quarter alone, he made $17 billion in profit.

